Hogs' Progress Report: Six Questions That Need Answered in Week One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has spent all offseason telling anyone who'll listen exactly how he wants to be judged.

Not by margin of victory, whether Arkansas covers a 40-point spread against North Alabama, but something far more specific. He wants fans to see how much discipline, effort, and daily improvement his team shows and Saturday is the first time fans actually get to check that out.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield shows players a technique during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is This Team Actually Tougher Than the One We Watched Last Year?

Silverfield has repeated one phrase constantly since taking the job: he wants Arkansas to be known as "tough, smart, disciplined."

He's been explicit about what that means in practice, telling reporters this week that the real evaluation isn't the schedule ahead but "one-game-at-a-time improvement."

Against North Alabama, the measuring stick isn't the score. It's whether Arkansas commits fewer penalties, avoids the kind of self-inflicted mistakes that plagued last year's 2-10 team, and finishes drives instead of settling for field goals or stalling in the red zone.

Does KJ Jackson Look Like a Starter?

Jackson beat out Memphis transfer AJ Hill after a battle that stretched deep into fall camp, and Saturday is his first real audition in front of a stadium instead of a scrimmage crowd.

The question anyone nationally will be asking by Sunday morning isn't whether Arkansas wins, but whether Jackson looks comfortable running Tim Cramsey's zone-read system with actual command.

His timing and rhythm with Chris Marshall will be a big checkpoint, and protecting the football the way his clean fall camp tape suggested he could.

Can the Defensive Line Answer Silverfield's Challenge?

Silverfield himself called the defensive line "wide open" heading into the season, and fall camp scrimmages did little to settle that uncertainty. The Arkansas defense surrendered multiple explosive plays and generated just one takeaway across 137 snaps in the first scrimmage alone.

North Alabama's offensive talent gap gives Arkansas every advantage imaginable, which is exactly why this game matters as a diagnostic. If the front seven can't consistently win one-on-one matchups here, that's a problem no amount of talent disparity will hide against Utah or Georgia.

Football is in the air ☀️ pic.twitter.com/GSZeLzWoKn — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 28, 2026

Are the Memphis Transfers Playing at SEC-level?

Silverfield brought several of his old Memphis pieces with them to Fayetteville, and fans specifically want to know whether that continuity translates immediately.

Watch how quickly players like Marshall, who's already built real rapport with Jackson, integrate seamlessly compared to holdover Arkansas players still adjusting to a completely new scheme.

If the transplanted pieces look like the engine of this offense from Week 1, it validates the entire portal strategy driving this roster overhaul.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith warms up during the Red-White Spring Game. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Is Sutton Smith Actually Healthy, or Just Cleared to Play?

Smith enters the season on the Doak Walker Award watch list after gaining 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns last seasons. But he battled a lower-leg injury through a chunk of fall camp that limited his practice reps.

Arkansas fans and NFL scouts alike will be watching his workload and burst closely on Saturday, not just whether he plays, but whether he looks like the same explosive, dual-threat who had his best season at the college level in 2025 at Memphis.

Does This Team Look Built for the Fourth Quarter?

Silverfield has been specific about wanting a team capable of "finishing games," a not-so-subtle reference to Arkansas's history of second-half collapses under previous coaching regimes.

Even in a blowout, how Arkansas's backups and situational units perform in the fourth quarter will tell fans something real about depth and conditioning heading into a brutal stretch against Utah, Georgia, and Texas A&M within three weeks.

None of these questions will be fully answered by one game against an outmatched opponent. But by the time the final whistle blows Saturday, Razorback Nation will have its first real evidence of whether Silverfield's promises about toughness, discipline, and preparation translate from practice fields to Saturdays that actually count.

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