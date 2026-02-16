FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas ultimately recovered from the depths of recruiting purgatory once Ryan Silverfield was hired to take over the program.

He took over a class that was ranked among the worst in FBS and systematically drug it into the Top 40 by the traditional signing period nearly two weeks ago.

The Razorbacks are expected to bring in 42 transfers and 23 incoming first-year FBS prospects to go along with roughly 27 returnees. While Silverfield brings in several starting caliber players for next season, there are those who are flying under the radar this offseason who could become contributors during the 2026 season.

J'Lynn Allen, Defensive End

The North Little Rock native and Hutchison Community College defensive end earned his opportunity to be a Razorback following a stellar freshman season.

Allen was being courted by several FBS programs along with the Razorbacks, including West Virginia, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Georgia State, UTSA, UL-Monroe, Eastern Michigian, Texas State, Western Michigan, Sam Houston State, and many others.

The 6-foot-7, 245 defensive end enjoyed an explosive year in the JUCO ranks by finishing the year with 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He signed with Arkansas as the No. 88 ranked junior college prospect in the nation, and No. 10 among defensive ends, per 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Arkansas is in need of an overhaul on the defensive line after having one of the worst units in the country because of poor depth. The Razorbacks ranked near the bottom nationally in pass defense, sacks and tackles for loss in last season, which gives Allen an opportunity to make an impact in 2026.

Jalon Copeland, Defensive Back

The secondary struggles happened because the Hogs had no ability to generate a pass rush on a consistent basis. Copeland won't be depended on to carry improvement from Day 1, but will provide length on the perimeter and a player who understands how to function within structure given his time spent at Georgia High School powerhouse in Valdosta.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

He comes to Arkansas as the No. 961 ranked prospect nationally, No. 85 among cornerbacks and No. 99 in Georgia, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound cornerback had several major FBS offers while leading Valdosta to a 12-1 record as a senior.

He recorded 23 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry in 2025.

The Razorbacks completely gutted the defensive back room with 17 new additions and just one returnee from last season in Miguel Mitchell. With so many different faces in the room, there'll be plenty opportunities for each new player to see the field.

Donovan Faupel, Wide Receiver

Faupel entered the transfer following a season that saw him enjoy a breakout performance with 61 receptions for 664 yards and four touchdowns.

Although it seemed like UCLA was in complete control of his recruitment early on, Arkansas was able to hop in the race following a solid two day visit that began Tuesday.

Faupel, a former 2-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, was far from a can't miss athlete out of high school with scholarship offers from Idaho and New Mexico State.

Donovan Faupel outruns a defender after catching a pass as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He played very limited snaps at the varsity level, playing in seven combined games over his first two seasons at Centennial. As a senior, he exploded onto the scene with 16 receptions for 418 yards (26.1 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

His performance once he got to the college level earned him second team All-Conference USA honors as he proved to be an explosive option for the New Mexico State Aggies' offense in 2025. He ended the season tied for second among CUSA receivers in total receptions and catches per game (5.1).

Faupel's six receiving touchdowns also ranked sixth in the conference and he was one of just three receivers in the league to have multiple games with two receiving touchdowns this season.

