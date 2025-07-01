Tight ends not super flashy, show commitment to Hogs' scheme
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas rebuilt the tight end room through the transfer portal during the winter transfer period with at least one player expected to contribute immediately.
Montana State transfer Rohan Jones, a 6-foot-3, 236 pound native of Canada, was praised early on by Sam Pittman during the spring, complimenting his agility.
"Rohan is really, super athletic," Pittman said. "I mean, he can fly. I think we're much deeper [at tight end] than we were. I think we can get into 12 [personnel] and be comfortable. I think we can get into 13 [personnel]."
Like many other transfers, it took time for Jones to become accustomed to what Arkansas was asking of him.
Even then, Pittman wasn't happy as he thought his offense didn't prioritize Jones enough in spring ball early on.
"We've got to get [Jones] the ball more this spring because he's very, very capable," Pittman said March 20. "But I just like the man. I like his work ethic. He's a willing blocker, and obviously he can run and catch. I haven't felt him as much at practice. We haven't gotten the ball to him as much. But he's very, very talented and he's actually more physical than what I thought he would be when he came in."
Last season, Jones caught 30 passes for 470 yards and nine touchdowns, which helped Montana State to an appearance in the FCS national championship game.
JUCO transfer Jeremiah Beck was another quality addition to the room for tight ends coach Morgan Turner.
The 6-4, 240 pound athlete chose Arkansas over New Mexico, UMass and Toledo after catching 77 passes for 851 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons at Coffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
He has shown solid hands during his time at the JUCO level along with a knack for physicality in the open field.
Texas A&M transfer Jaden Platt was highly regarded out of high school as a Top 100 prospect coming out of high school.
He offers Arkansas a raw skillset as an athletic pass catcher and run blocker.
Platt goes into his redshirt sophomore season with limited experience, recording just two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.
The Razorbacks' commitment to personnel options stems from Pittman's desire to run the ball effectively.
During his five seasons at Arkansas, his teams have only rushed for less than 150 yards per game once which was during the 2023 season (138 yards per game).
Twelve personnel gives offenses size in the run game for short yardage situations that features one running back, two receivers and two tight ends. With Jones and Platt's soft hands, it would give the Razorbacks options in the passing game should they fake a handoff to the running back.
Arkansas' offense could possibly line up in 13 personnel, which gives an old school jumbo look with one running back, one receiver and three tight ends.
With an offensive line that will average close to 6-foot-5, 320 pounds per man and an extra tight ends up front, the Razorbacks are looking to be forcible with a run game that scored 34 touchdowns last season.
Projected TE Depth Chart
1. Rohan Jones
2. Andreas Paaske
3. Jaden Platt
4. Jeremiah Beck
5. Gavin Garretson