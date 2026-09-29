Tim Cramsey: 'Finish' The Keyword For Hogs Against Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — There are, as Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey espoused Tuesday, plenty of things for the Razorbacks to fix on the offensive side of the ball.

At the top of the list is finishing in a multitude of areas, including the red zone.

Arkansas kicked four field goals on Saturday, including one on its opening drive when it got inside the 10 yard line and another right before halftime after QB KJ Jackson took a crucial sack that took Arkansas from the three-yard line of Tulsa to the 11.

"We got to finish drives in the red zone," Cramsey said. "We got to get touchdowns, not field goals. We had four of them, but that goes back even a step further. We got to finish our blocks in those situations.

"We got to finish our runs in those situations. Finish is a big term we're using this week, specifically in the block game. We're getting on people. We just have to finish, finish those blocks, fight longer and harder than the other team."

Run game struggles continue

Arkansas' run game was once again lacking against Tulsa. While the Razorbacks did rack up 132 rushing yards, they did so on 43 carries, good for just 3.1 yards a pop.

"Sometimes when we din’t hit where we needed to hit, the running backs are pre-determining where the holes are going to go rather than trusting their footwork, making the read and one cut and go," Cramsey said. "That’s what they’ve got to get better at as well. It’s a whole unit thing when you say that. It ain’t all on the O-line.

"They’ve got to do their part, the running backs have got to do their part, the quarterback’s got to do his part on some of the pull game, some of the RPO game to loosen that up.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

"When you’re doing that and running with confidence, the physicality can take over. I thought Bray ran physical at times when we gave him the ball. I thought he made some plays as the game went on there, short-yardage situations the last couple of drives where we had to run the ball on them. He did a good job of that. So I’ve seen that from them. They just, again, I keep going back to it, and I don't mean to give you all the same answer, but you go back to the fundamentals."

Arkansas' offense will need to play its best game of the season on Saturday in College Station to beat Texas A&M. The Aggies struggled to contain the offenses of Kentucky and LSU, giving up 31 and 35 points, respectively, though Texas A&M is still loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Texas A&M at Kyle Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.