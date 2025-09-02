Transfer running back Mike Washington Jr. impressive in debut for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior transfer running back Mike Washington Jr. led a balanced running attack on a Saturday when Arkansas' passing game ruled the day.
Washington Jr. did manage to get in on the fun as a beneficiary of a seven-touchdown passing game by Razorbacks quarterbacks in Arkansas' 52-7 ravaging of Alabama A&M on Saturday in the season opener for both teams at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Combined with his ground game he was impressive despite receiving limited touches on a modest number of snaps.
Washington Jr., who was productive last season at New Mexico State before transferring to Arkansas in the offseason, started at running back on Saturday and was quietly one of only two skill players (among running backs, receivers, and tight ends) to record more than 100 yards from scrimmage.
He finished with 105 total yards and 1 touchdown on only 11 total touches, which was a combination of him notching a game-high 79 yards rushing on 9 carries plus 26 yards and 1 touchdown on 2 receptions.
He accounted for all the yards in a 3-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that staked the Razorbacks to a 45-7 lead early In the fourth quarter.
He began the drive with a 4-year run that set Arkansas up with 2nd-and-6 at their own 43-yard line.
Then, he authored two explosion plays.
Wasington Jr. broke off a 30-yard run down the sideline after a quick burst running around the left edge of the defense to set the Hogs up with 1st-and-10 at the A&M 27-yard line. Next he gathered in a quick-hitting pass from senior quarterback Taylen Green that he turned into a 27-yard catch-and-sprint into the end zone.
The ability to rack up big plays was something that Washington Jr. telegraphed when in two preseason closed scrimmages he compiled multiple runs that each went for more than 25 yards.
As a team on Saturday against the Bulldogs, Arkansas ran for 205 yards on 38 carries as three rushers, including Washington, had 9 or more carries but none more than 11 totes.
It was a strong effort despite being overshadowed by Green's 322 passing yards and career-high 6 touchdowns through the air.
The only other skill player to amass at least 100 scrimmage yards was senior transfer receiver O'Mega Blake, who hauled in 7 receptions for 121 yards and 1 touchdown.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was asked about Washington Jr.'s workload after the win.
"We've got three good backs," Pittman said. "We think Mike's No. 1 in that rotation. We didn't get him in early in the second half, played Rodney (Hill) and played Braylen (Russell). Of course, we're scoring, you know? We got him in there that last drive when we put KJ in there.
"I think if there was a ton of difference between one, two and three, we would probably want him to have more carries, but we just want him to be fresh and have success when he's in there. We probably would play him normally more in the third quarter than what we did today."