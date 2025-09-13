Trinidad Chambliss set for first Ole Miss start against Razorbacks tonight
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas is going to have to face an Ole Miss quarterback they probably don't know much, if anything, about Saturday night.
Ben Garrett of Rebel Grove at On3.com was the first to report the news. Most people have been assuming that for most of the week.
The Rebels are reportedly handing the offense to backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is expected to make his first Division I start against Arkansas.
The move comes after starter Austin Simmons left last week’s 30-23 win over Kentucky in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. It's been a week of intrigue where Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman finally just flat said "their offense is their offense."
But nobody sounds particularly convinced, at least before pregame warmups have started, that Simmons won't be dressed out and warmed up if he can go. He could be available if that works out.
In other words, they are counting on Rebels coach Lane Kiffin not changing much they've prepared for in their SEC opener before what is going to be a hyped night crowd in Oxford.
Chambliss, a transfer from Division II power Ferris State, stepped in to finish the Kentucky game and now finds himself leading the Rebels into a key SEC West showdown. According to On3’s Rebel Grove, Chambliss will take the reins with Simmons still recovering.
Kiffin talked about Simmons' toughness earlier this week but acknowledged the physical toll of the first two games.
“He’s tough. He’s so mature for his age,” Kiffin said. “I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.”
Simmons threw for 235 yards and two interceptions before leaving the Kentucky game. He also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown, showing the mobility that helped him win the starting job during camp.
From Division II Champion to SEC Spotlight
Chambliss brings his own dual-threat skill set to the table. He threw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while rushing for 1,019 yards and 25 more scores, leading Ferris State to the Division II national title. That production earned him second-team All-America honors and the attention of FBS programs.
The junior quarterback made a brief appearance in the Rebels’ opener against Georgia State, completing 4 of 6 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown during the 63-7 win. Though limited in sample size, his efficiency and calm command of the huddle drew praise from the coaching staff.
“He's done everything we’ve asked,” said offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. in August. “He understands the system, he’s not afraid to take hits, and he brings a lot of energy to the huddle.”
Now, Chambliss will be tested under SEC lights against a Razorback defense with something to prove. The Rebels (2-0, 1-0 SEC) aim to build momentum in the division race, while Arkansas (2-0) seeks its first win over a Power Five opponent this season.
Arkansas Defense Must Adjust to Mobile QB
Travis Williams’ Razorback defense faces a new challenge in Chambliss. While Arkansas has looked stout at times it hasn’t yet faced a quarterback with the combination of mobility and physicality that Chambliss offers.
The certainly haven't faced the type players in the offensive line Ole Miss will be starting and that includes Patrick Kutas, who was a starter for the Hogs the last couple of years.
The front seven, anchored by linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and defensive end Nico Davillier, will be tasked with containing zone reads and quarterback-designed runs that Ole Miss may dial up to take pressure off the passing game.
The Razorbacks surrendered over 560 yards in last year’s blowout loss in Oxford. Head coach Sam Pittman has emphasized defensive gap integrity and eliminating big plays throughout this week’s preparation.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
3 Key Takeaways
• Trinidad Chambliss will make his first FBS start for Ole Miss, stepping in for the injured Austin Simmons against Arkansas.
• Chambliss led Ferris State to the 2024 Division II national championship, showcasing elite dual-threat skills.
• Arkansas' defense must prepare for a new-look Ole Miss offense, now built around a mobile quarterback with limited SEC film.