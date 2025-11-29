Russell’s future remains unclear after Razorbacks' final injury report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hoped freshman running back Braylen Russell would become a key part of the program’s future.
His size and strength gave the coaching staff confidence he could grow into a reliable SEC runner. But three weeks after suffering a concussion before the LSU game, he will miss yet another matchup.
The Razorbacks ruled him out for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Missouri. It marks his third straight missed game. For a sophomore still trying to gain traction in the offense, that’s a long stretch on the sideline.
The Hogs were counting on Russell to bring physicality to the run game late in the year. That chance faded when he collided with tight end Maddox Lassiter in practice before LSU, resulting in the concussion that has kept him from returning.
Arkansas has offered no timetable for his recovery. Interim head coach Bobby Petrino said Monday only that Russell was questionable.
That was downgraded to out later in the week, but Petrino didn't provide further details or expectations. The lack of clarity has fueled more questions as the season closes.
The Razorbacks, working to finish an unpredictable year, have had to adjust their rushing approach without their young power back.
The Hogs have rotated other players into the backfield, shifting more toward perimeter runs and quick passes to compensate.
Local fans are now wondering the real question: Has Braylen Russell already played his last game in Fayetteville?
Injury timing matters in a big way
For Arkansas, the timing of the concussion was especially difficult. Russell appeared ready to take on a larger role as the season moved into November.
Late-season reps often help freshmen build confidence and secure future depth chart positions.
The Razorbacks were excited about his progress. His strong balance and downhill running style offered a different look than the rest of the room, and coaches believed he could become a key late-game option.
The Hogs, however, have had to move forward without him. As each week passes without a return, the sense of uncertainty grows. Not just about his status for Missouri, but about next season.
Arkansas lists him as “out” but has not declared him finished for the year, nor have they suggested he is near a return.
Portal history makes picture even murkier
After his freshman season, the Razorbacks watched Russell enter the transfer portal. It was a clouded picture.
During that time, he strongly considered Ole Miss. Multiple media outlets reported that he had extended conversations with the Rebels and even appeared close to leaving before ultimately deciding to stay.
The Hogs celebrated his return. Fans saw it as a sign Russell wanted to remain in-state and help build the program.
But Arkansas knows well how today’s transfer landscape works. Once a player enters the portal, even briefly, that option stays in play mentally and strategically.
Local expectations meet tough situation
The Razorbacks have long viewed Russell as one of the most promising young backs on the roster. His high school career at Benton made him a local favorite, and his early flashes this fall matched the expectations.
The Hogs believed he could become a feature back over time. But football rarely goes according to plan. Injuries disrupt development, roles can shift, and head coaching changes — like Arkansas experienced this year — bring new evaluations.
Arkansas fans want to see Russell return and thrive. But it may come down to how the running back views his own future this offseason.
Injured players often weigh every possible option before determining their next step, especially when they occur near the end of the season.
What happens after Missouri?
The Razorbacks have provided no long-term update beyond the injury report. With the season finale arriving, the next phase becomes evaluation and decision-making for both player and program.
Considering Arkansas doesn't even have a coach and everything from the top of the football program to the guy cleaning up seems to be a mess that just adds more questions.
The Hogs know that if Russell enters the portal again, several schools — including Ole Miss — would likely make a strong push. If he stays, Arkansas has a young runner with SEC tools and room to grow.
Arkansas will move forward against Missouri without him. But Russell’s future will remain one of the most-watched topics as the offseason begins.
Key takeaways
- The Razorbacks ruled Braylen Russell out for a third straight game after a concussion suffered before the LSU matchup.
- The Hogs face additional uncertainty because of Russell’s previous portal interest in Ole Miss.
- Arkansas has not announced a return timeline, leaving his future open-ended heading into the offseason.