New Tornado Movie Offers Perfect Glimpse into Relationship Between OU, Texas, Arkansas Fans in SEC
DALLAS – This past weekend placed into perspective the dynamic between Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas as the three co-exist for the first time together in the SEC.
Family drove from Southeast Arkansas to Dallas-Fort Worth to watch my son compete in a club swim competition. Once the first day of the meet wrapped, the plan called for a small celebration for his birthday before heading to the local Cinemark to take in "Twisters" in XD.
It was all a rather typical movie going experience as the first tornado made its way across the screen causing havoc on the lives of those in its path. Then, a few minutes in, a tornado chasing crew headed by what can best be described as a blue jeans model from Arkansas arrived on the scene.
Instantly, the eyes of an entire row of people lit up. From the second it was made clear that this crew in their not quite Razorback red pick-up truck with music blasting loud as possible from speakers attached to the top, it may as well have been Darren McFadden, Matt Jones, Scotty Thurman and Pat Bradley up there on the screen.
It didn't matter if their reckless devil may care attitude with a touch of Lord's Prayer before a football game added on the side led to them being God's angels or the world's most hated on-screen villains, they were from Arkansas and the truck was red. In the glow of the projector lights their eyes unmistakably read "Woooo darn pig! Now go fight that tornado like the true Arkansans you are!"
Nevermind the fact the guy playing the team's leader, Glen Powell, is reportedly working on his degree from the University of Texas at Austin. No need to tell the people from the Natural State their newest hero is actually a Longhorn.
The other team involved is from Oklahoma. That particular knowledge didn't move the needle at all, not even after the crew from the Sooner State, disgusted by the wild antics of the Arkansas bunch, referred to them at "Hillbilly YouTubers."
It didn't matter whether the "Tornado Wranglers" from Arkansas took down the team of well-trained scientists and meteorologists from Oklahoma or helped them out. When it comes to Sooners, the people of Arkansas just don't get all that worked up.
Had they been from Texas, or gone to Ole Miss, LSU or Texas A&M, then there would have been feelings, but Oklahoma's just Oklahoma. Respect their game, whether it be sports or, in this case, storm chasing, but no real need to hate.
It's slight indifference, not be confused with the sheer apathy shown toward Missouri in anything other than basketball. A win over the Sooners is like a win over Washington would have been in football last year – appreciated as a quality win, but nothing personal.
Afterward, the discussion turned to what various family members thought about the movie.
"I thought it was good once he said he was from Arkansas," one said. "You notice you didn't see any Texans out there trying to chase tornadoes and save people's lives, didn't you?"
Leave it to someone from the Southwest Conference days to find a way to drag the Longhorns into it and take a quick jab. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is right.
The people of Arkansas, at least above the half century mark in age, do appear to hate the Longhorns more than they love themselves. Although, when a local Texan heard about that comment later in the day, she was quick to retort.
"Well, that's because Texans have got sense enough to stay down here and not be up in Oklahoma trying to get in a tornado," she said, making it obvious Texans think neither Sooners nor Razorbacks have much sense about them.
And that pretty much sums it up. Razorback fans are going to be fiercely loyal to anyone who is willing to make a claim of allegiance to the state.
Arkansas and Oklahoma will probably always be cordial with one another and help each out out when possible. Meanwhile, Texas is going to look down on both and enjoy the hate.
It may just be a movie, but both Sooners and Razorbacks probably walked out thinking the tornado was just a metaphor for the Longhorns, a bunch of hot air swirling around messing things up wherever it goes. As for their thoughts on each other, just go see the movie.
The script sums it up really well.
HOGS FEED:
• Something Basic from Past Gives Hogs Hope as Petrino Makes It New Again
• Pittman's redemption act helped by lighter schedule
• Hogs' quarterback ready for renewed rivalry against Longhorns
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook