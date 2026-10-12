Two Yards Made The Difference In Decision For Arkansas To Punt On Final Drive Vs Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE — The biggest storyline in the wake of Arkansas' 24-17 loss to No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday wasn't the fact that Arkansas found a way to run the football well for a second straight week, nor that the Razorback defense spent most of the afternoon giving Tennessee QB George MacIntyre nightmares.

It was the fact that Arkansas, trailing by seven and facing a fourth down and 10 at their own 25 with 1:45 to go, elected to punt the football back to the Volunteers rather than going for it on fourth down and trying to extend the game.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield's rationale was that a failure to convert would've given Tennessee an easy field goal to ice the game, while punting allowed the UA defense to have an opportunity to stop the Vols and get the ball back to the offense. Alas, UT got the game-sealing first down in two plays and sealed the win anyway.

Silverfield was lambasted by both the fans who booed the decision inside Razorback Stadium and plenty more on social media. He said Monday that had Arkansas had a shorter distance on the fourth down play, he would've certainly decided to keep the offense on the field.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) looks for a receiver as offensive lineman Malachi Breland (71) blocks and Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) rushes in during the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"In my mind, I was sitting there saying, really, anything fourth and eight or less, would've gone for it," Silverfield said. "I think in a lot of those things, you use analytics, but also intelligence and gut feeling the decisions."

Arkansas' failure to convert on third and long — the Hogs were 0-9 on third and three or more on Saturday — also played into the decision to punt.

"All of a sudden you get a fourth and 10 situation, and I don't know what the stats would tell you, but probably less than 5 percent chance of converting," Silverfield said. "Obviously, [if you don't convert on fourth down], even if you use all three timeouts, 1:25, they kick a field goal. Now you're down 10. You need a touchdown, an onside kick recovery and a field goal just to tie it, and that's probably less than [a] 1 percent chance. I felt punting the ball in that situation, you give yourself the opportunity.

"I've got to make the right decision which I think puts us in the best posture and situation to win the football game. Had it been fourth and more manageable, certainly would've gone for it."

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