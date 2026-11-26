The Michigan State Spartans are 5-1 on the season, but they suffered a tough 61-46 loss to Tennessee last week when they shot just 18% from the field. They bounced back with a 91-70 victory against Detroit Mercy and will now face the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Big Ten vs. SEC showdown.

Arkansas is 4-2 on the year with losses to Virginia and Indiana.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Arkansas vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +5.5 (-110)

Michigan State -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arkansas +190

Michigan State -235

Total

OVER 151.5 (-110)

UNDER 151.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, November 26

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Arkansas record: 4-2

Michigan State record: 5-1

Arkansas vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr., G - Michigan State Spartans

Jeremy Fears Jr. is once again going to be the most important player on this Spartans team. The junior guard is averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. He went 0-for-3 from the field in Michigan State's loss to Tennessee, but went 16-of-18 from the line. When he brings his best stuff, Michigan State is tough to beat.

Arkansas vs. Michigan State Prediction and Best Bet

Michigan State's shooting performance against Tennessee gives me pause to lay points on the Spartans against good defensive teams. Arkansas is better than its 4-2 record shows, ranking 65th in defensive efficiency and 40th in effective field goal percentage. Michigan State is just 71st in eFG%, and their defensive numbers aren't as good as they have been in seasons past. Allowing Northern Illinois to score 72 points and Detroit Mercy to hang 70 on them is proof of that.

I think we're going to see a close game on Thursday afternoon. I'll take the points with the Razorbacks.

Pick: Arkansas +5.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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