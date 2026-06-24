UA Launches Partnership with CommunityAmerica, Set to Rename Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will become CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium ahead of the 2027 football season as part of what the University of Arkansas called a long-term partnership with the company, according to a school spokesperson on Wednesday.

A naming-rights deal for Razorback Stadium has long been in the works. Learfield, the UA's multi-media rights partner, began searching for corporations to strike a deal with in September 2025.

On Wednesday, Razorbacks on SI had a chance to speak with coach Ryan Silverfield about the new sponsorship.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Community America Credit Union Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"Our relationship with CommunityAmerica Credit Union had been formed for quite a while now," Silverfield said. "I had the opportunity with them this spring, and share our vision, and share their vision, and it's a perfect marriage and partnership for many years to come, and we're excited.

"They're going to be great partners, and it's just going to continue to elevate our football program, our athletic department. We are thrilled, they're tremendous people."

The 2027 season will be the first time that Donald W. Reynolds namesake will not appear on Razorback Stadium since 2001. The Reynolds Foundation and the UA agreed to a longterm commitment following a renovation project funded by the group.

However, the naming rights deal between the foundation and the stadium officially ran out in June 2024.

An official naming ceremony is taking place at noon Wednesday with a news conference to follow with Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek and CommunityAmerica CEO Lisa Gunter.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second half against the Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"This is so much more than a name on a stadium. It’s about becoming part of the Razorback Nation experience and helping fans, students, student-athletes and the communities we and the university serve,” Ginter said in a release.

"We are thrilled to welcome CommunityAmerica Credit Union as the Official Credit Union of Arkansas Athletics as one piece of a partnership that will benefit our student-athletes, fans and the state of Arkansas for years to come," Yurachek said.

According to the release, CommunityAmerica is now the official credit union of Arkansas Athletics. The SEC Club inside Razorback Stadium will also be renamed the CommunityAmerica Club, with the release also satting that CommunityAmerica will "engage directly" with UA student athletes to provide NIL opportunities.

Razorback Stadium's new name will not be official until the 2027 season kicks off. Arkansas will host the likes of Oklahoma State, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Ole Miss inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium in 2027.

At this time, there are no details about the agreement, or how talks even began between Arkansas, Learfield and CommunityAmerican Credit Union.

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