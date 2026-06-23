Naming Rights Deal For Razorback Stadium Could Be Official Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas businesswoman Marsha Martin accidentally dropped a major piece of news Tuesday during an appearance on 103.7 The Buzz.

"I really like Coach Silverfield a lot," Martin said of Arkansas' first-year head coach. "I'm going to see him on Wednesday at the naming of the football stadium."

"I really like Coach Silverfield a lot. I'm going to see him on Wednesday at the naming of the football stadium." - Marsha Martin accidentally broke some news on Morning Mayhem today as it appears Razorback stadium will have a naming ceremony tomorrow.@DavidBazzel… pic.twitter.com/vJbTP8nqjT — 103.7 The Buzz (@1037TheBuzz) June 23, 2026

When asked by host David Bazzel about the ceremony's timing, Martin confirmed the it would be taking place on Wednesday.

"That's this week," Martin said, "At noon tomorrow."

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in September 2025 that Learfield, Arkansas' media rights partner, was set to start "soliciting corporations to name Razorback Stadium."

However, Yurachek said three weeks previously that he did not envision a naming rights deal being done before the 2026 season.

"I think it would even be ambitious to say that it would happen before the 2026 season,” Yurachek said on Sept. 4, 2025. “But I think it’s probably a 12-to-15-month process to really line up a deal.”

That timeline seems to have accelerated, though, based on Martin's comments on Tuesday. In March, Yurachek seemed more optimistic about the timing of getting a naming rights deal done for Razorback Stadium.

"We're really, really close to being to the finish line on that," Yurachek said, per CBS Sports. "We'll have some things that people will see in the very near future about that."

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been known as such since 2001 following a renovation that was funded in part by the Donald W. Reynoolds Foundation. It was known first as University Stadium when it was built in 1938, then named Bailey Stadium in October 1938 after then-incumbent Arkansas governor Carl Bailey.

After Bailey lost the 1940 Arkansas governor's race, the stadium was renamed Razorback Stadium in 1941 and remained such until 2001.

The move to secure a naming rights deal for Razorback Stadium would be another major financial move for UA in regard to sponsorships. In March, Tyson Foods was awarded a jersey patch on Arkansas' football uniforms, with 90 percent of the money coming from that deal going to UA student-athletes for NIL puposes.

The playing surface at Razorback Stadium, which was named after legendary Arkansas athletic director and football coach Frank Broyles in 2007, has featured Tyson and Walmart logos since 2024, while Nolan Richardson Court inside Bud Walton Arena also features a logo from each Arkansas corporate giant.

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