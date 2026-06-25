The University of Arkansas' naming rights deal with CommunityAmerica Credit Union for Razorback Stadium was known to be a 13-year deal when it was announced on Wednesday, but a report from Christina Long of WholeHog Sports on Thursday laid out the exact dollar amount of the deal.

NEWS: Arkansas' new stadium naming rights deal is worth an average of about $5.4 million annually, the largest known agreement in college football. https://t.co/jyoOmS1B1D — Christina Long (@christinalong00) June 25, 2026

Per Long's report, the deal is worth a total of $70 million over its 13-year span, making it worth $5.4 million annually. That is, according to Long, the "most lucrative deal of its kind in college football."

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek declined to comment specifically on the numbers of the deal when asked in a Wednesday news conference at Razorback Stadium.

"It comes down to really dollars and cents and what [CommunityAmerica] was comfortable spending and how that broke down year by year," Yurachek said.

"We truly believe [the numbers] are a competitive advantage for us to hold those numbers internal. We've done that with the field naming rights, we've done that [with the Tyson] jersey patch. We really don't want to put a tentpole up there and show what the market is.

"We want to continue to be able to grow our revenue streams, and if we said what that market is, then we'd never really have a chance to get above that."

Earlier on Wednesday in an appearance on the Chuck and Bo Show, Long broke down her prediction for what the deal was worth prior to her report on its specifics.

"When they were doing the tour around the state with Ryan Silverfield, they were talking about this being the biggest naming rights deal in college football."



📝 @christinalong00 thinks Community America could be spending $4-5 mil/year for the naming rights of Razorback Stadium: pic.twitter.com/mNs3eDyNGa — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 25, 2026

"Schools typically, across the board, can get about $1.5 to $4-ish million per year for these deals," Long said. "They're all a little bit different, but that's typically the going rate.

“Hunter Yurachek had said, he told the Board of Trustees last September that he thought Razorback Stadium could get between $4-5 million. [Yurachek] said it was a favorable agreement [on Wednesday] for the university. Does that mean it's between $4 and $5 [million]? Maybe."

Long noted that the largest naming rights deal she found in college athletics was for United Airlines Field at the LA Memorial Colieseum, the home of USC football. That deal is worth $4.3 million.

If the numbers regarding CommunityAmerica's deal are accurate, that would make Arkansas' deal with with the Kansas-based credit union by far the largest in college football.

The CommunityAmerica signage will be in place in time for the 2027 Arkansas football season.

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