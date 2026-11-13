UA's Friday Update of Razorback Football Review Could've Been An E-Mail

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas President Jay Silveria, athletics director Hunter Yurachek and chancellor Charles Robinson led off a specially called Board of Trustees meeting on Friday to provide an update on the financial review of the Razorback football program.

Silveria issued five generalities behind the review that will strengthen Arkansas’ status in the SEC and nationally to potentially compete for the newly expanded College Football Playoff.

And if you were looking for answers to questions, then you’re barking up the wrong tree.

Top Goal: Placing Resources In Top Half Of SEC

This was a proposition that was made by Yurachek upon the hiring of first-year coach Ryan Silverfield that the developed financial plan would place the Razorbacks among the top-half of spenders in the SEC.

However, a report from The Athletic in September showed that was not the case. The Razorbacks were spending less than $25 million for their current roster, which was dead last among all conference teams.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor of athletics Hunter Yurachek watches the game from the sidelines of Razorback Stadium on Sept. 26, 2020. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

After that report was released, Silverfield went on the “Gabe Kuhn Show” ahead of Arkansas’ blowout home loss to Georgia, where he was asked about having the necessary resources to compete.

"Like some of these schools will say, "Okay, hey, we'll keep raising the money for this roster, even though we spent money we didn't have,'" Silverfield said. "Whereas we say, "Okay, here's the money you have set aside, and that's what you have.'"

“I spent probably the last six months continuing to raise money and funding, and everybody [was] all hands on deck, right? The administration, everybody understands this is where we say we want our all to be."

The other pillars of the review include:

Growth in NIL opportunities

More efficient front office, GM

Communicating the message

Keeping donors engaged

I’ve spoken to several longtime donors over the past few years who are tired of giving to an athletic department. Mostly, that’s due to their lack of belief in the football program’s future and a lacking return on investment.

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Miami (FL)

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Silveria did pledge that an expedited financial plan will be put in place ahead of this winter’s transfer portal that will potentially put the Razorbacks in a spot to build an improved roster for 2027.

“Short-term resources have been identified to better position the program within the SEC,” Silveria said on Friday. “They are working to ensure sustained investment for the long-term.”

“Efficient resource allocation and accountability are equally important,” Silveria continued. “There are many schools with limited resources finding success on the field, while there are others that are making significant investment, but achieving poor results on the field.”

He did challenge Arkansas’ personnel in the front office to better evaluate and spend more efficiently department-wide.

“This is where the role of the department-wide general manager must be empowered to work with the department, leadership and the coaching staffs to ensure efficiency and accountability.”

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Imagaes

UA BoT chairman Randy Lawson said they are taking results across the country into consideration as the review continues. Two notable mentions during the meeting were Oregon and Utah.

The Ducks were considered among the top teams in the nation during the preseason but have struggled to a 6-3 record. However, Dan Lanning’s team remains squarely in the CFP picture midway through November.

Despite being among the biggest spenders in the sport, Lawson says they are taking their “struggles” and Utah’s No. 2 seed playoff ranking while having one of the lowest Power Conference budgets in the country into how they build a financial plan for the future.

The fact of the matter is, Arkansas is competing in the SEC, not the Big Ten or Big 12. The Razorbacks football program needs the necessary budget to compete nationally.

Friday’s meeting pretty much amounted to a 10-minute word salad that could have been an e-mail.

Sure, identifying short-term money is a start, but fans want to see proof. And there’s not much of that to be found these days.

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