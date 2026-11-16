Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 11

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. But before getting to that, we have to discuss whether Alabama will get the Indiana treatment.

Alabama has a history of being the committee’s most cherished team, which continued this season with a No. 5 ranking the first week and a move up to No. 3 in the second. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were rather shockingly dropped five spots without playing from Week 1 to Week 2, plummeting from No. 4 to No. 9. Cignetti was not a fan.

The explanation: Almost everyone Indiana played lost while the Hoosiers were off, diminishing their résumé.

Well, now it’s the Tide’s turn to deal with a diminished résumé. Look what happened to their quality victories: Kentucky lost for the second straight week, falling to 7–3; South Carolina lost, falling to 6–4; Mississippi State lost again, falling to 4–6; Texas A&M lost, falling to 4–6; and LSU lost, falling to 6–4. At this point, Alabama has one win over a ranked team (Kentucky).

Will the committee apply the same reasoning this time? Indiana will be watching.

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College Football Playoff Projections After Week 11

The field

Georgia Utah UCLA Notre Dame Miami Texas Indiana Tennessee Alabama Wake Forest BYU Boise State

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Also considered

Texas Tech

Iowa

Oregon

First round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

Quarterfinals

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana

No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana Rose Bowl: No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas

No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami

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