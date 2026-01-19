Understanding the mission of NIL Collective 'Choose Arkansas'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The state of Arkansas needed an NIL collective meant only for fans of colleges across the state.

Whether people want to support the Razorbacks, Arkansas State, UCA, or UAPB, the sole purpose of Choose Arkansas' mission is to keep cash flowing inside the Natural State for its student-athletes.

While Arkansas has struggled over the previous three seasons under its previous regime, Choose Arkansas president Payton Dunn was exposed to the major toxicity within the fanbase and media.

Whether it was YouTube videos, written content or social media there was nothing pretty about the situation the Razorbacks were in when the collective started, Dunn tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI.

"The last couple years under Sam Pittman were not great, and if you look at what we're doing in basketball and baseball they're having pretty good success, but not all programs are utilizing NIL," Dunn said. "I did some research, listened to podcasts, read up on some books, and absorbed all the information I could, reached out to who I could, and then I was like, 'No, I could just start this,'

"We just started [Choose Arkansas] while Arkansas Edge was still around more as a 'hey, here's an extra option to get money that the university wasn't able to get.' Let's go and get the small donors who can give $1 a week, but hey, get 20,000 of those as an extra million dollars in revenue."

In a day where unification and transparency matters, especially at the retail level, NIL is a huge deal in college sports with a chance to build something great. For Dunn at Choose Arkansas, he wants to rally the small business owners together for the cause of making collegiate sports within the state competitive.

'We're targeting the people that want to market in Arkansas and do business in Arkansas stay in Arkansas," Dunn said. "If I go pitch one of those businesses Fayetteville, they're probably marketing to Fayetteville, but they're also probably marketing to Jonesboro, Little Rock, Searcy, Russellville and all over the state.

"So, if we can go get kids from those other schools we're going to build this thing out, one, for compliance reasons, we have to go to other schools. But two, you know, why wouldn't we just offer that to other Arkansas schools? What makes us different is I'm coming to the campuses."

The state of Arkansas was given a thumbs up to not tax college athletes who are profiting off their name, image and likeness. With the Razorbacks committed to providing resources necessary to compete in the SEC, it's valuable now more than ever to give financially at the beginning of the Ryan Silverfield era.

"From my observations, I think that they're just getting better with the resources that they have," Dunn said. "They've used analytics, used the resources, spent the money better, and put more money in staff, and of course, that's going to put you in a better position."

Does Dunn believe Arkansas is in position for a spot in the playoffs? No, but strongly believes they're under the right track so far.

"But do I think Arkansas is still where they need to be, or we're going to immediately compete and be in the playoffs? No, I don't think I've seen that yet," Dunn said. "But I think Silverfield is on the right track and the fans have the the ability to make that happen."

Choose Arkansas isn't caught too much on the thought of providing merchandise for the average fan's return on investment either. He wants fans to feel like they have ownership over what they are donating to.

There will be meet-and-greet autograph signings, fan meetups such as the one scheduled at the SEC Basketball Tournament in Nashville that will take place at John Daly's restaurant. With 24 football players and growing, Choose Arkansas wants to give fans a chance to personally know who they're supporting on the field.

"I want to bring an autograph close enough to everyone in Arkansas to where it's reasonable and affordable," Dunn said. "This gives every Razorbacks fan a chance to meet a player and it's not going out of their way. I want to bring them to local high schools where they can come and do pep rallies or just meet kids in the auditorium."

For fans wanting transparency on where there investment goes, they will be able to choose where the money actually goes, and not have to worry about a third party getting its cut of proceeds.

"For fans who don't necessarily feel like they can trust us, we understand that trust is built over time," Dunn said. "Come in at $10, come in at $20, or come in at $1, just stay with us for a couple months. Once you see we're doing stuff with your money, you will feel comfortable with us.

"You'll feel like you're getting a good return being a member with us, because we're trying to build up both the return for you and businesses. We're not asking you to immediately join at the highest tier you possibly can afford. We just want you to be a part of it, because we feel like at Choose Arkansas members have equity in what we're doing."

For fans who want something to look at that won't deteriate a whole lot over time, Choose Arkansas has an unique alternative to shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, cups and other things with logos on it. Dunn has linked up with businesses and other sports teams around the state to offer fans something fun or chance to attend events such as Northwest Arkansas Naturals' baseball games.

"If someone is in the $500 tie, they'll get a carving company out of Conway that will make your own log with your like name on it, or whatever you want to be on it," Dunn said. "Then, if you donate $10,000 they're going to do a life size Razorback.

"We've been live for two weeks. I can say by March, we should have enough to where people can justify 25 bucks a month."

