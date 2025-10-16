Upset Special: Here's why Arkansas Razorbacks snap streaks, ambush Aggies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is a virtual lock to knock off the unbeaten No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies in Fayetteville Saturday.
Well, that's if the Aggies make the mistake of overlooking the Hogs. There's a good chance that happens, and it doesn't take much for the odds to shift.
A&M has beaten Arkansas 12 of the last 13 meetings, many of them close encounters, several of them games the Hogs could've easily won.
It's a certainty the Aggies have heard about their recent dominance of the Razorbacks and are feeling great about themselves after starting 3-0 in the SEC.
No matter how much coaches warn against complacency and overconfidence, players aren't always listening. And they know how to read the upcoming schedule.
For A&M, that means a road game at No. 10 LSU the week after traveling to Razorback Stadium.
No doubt which game seems the biggest, the most important, the one that deserves the Aggies' undivided attention.
And that's not the game against the Hogs.
A&M is a solid favorite to win in Razorback Stadium
The Aggies are favored by 7.5 points by FanDuel against the Hogs. That might seem like a lot for a road team in the SEC.
It might seem like a lot of points to give for a team that's lost three games to three ranked teams — No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 22 Memphis -— by a total of 10 points.
For Arkansas fans looking for a reason the Razorbacks have an edge in this match-up with the highest-ranked team they've played this season, here it is.
The Razorbacks have a four-game losing streak. Often, that means the opponent isn't quite mentally ready.
It should also mean the Hogs are hyped to finally win one. If this Arkansas team isn't mad and hungry and playing at optimum level, it says more about the players than the head coach.
Not all good news for Hogs when it comes to Aggies' schedule
Bad news for Arkansas players, coaches and fans is the Aggies have a bye week after playing LSU, providing a break ahead of their third consecutive road test at No. 16 Missouri.
So, you can bet Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is treating the Arkansas-LSU road trips as a two-game miniseries before the bye week.
Win 'em both and Elko might even offer the Aggies an added NIL bonus before the four-game stretch run.
It's hardly a gauntlet as A&M finishes at Missouri, home against South Carolina and Samford, with the finale being the rivalry showdown at Texas against the hated Longhorns.
A&M's second-year coach has history of winning
Elko went 16-9 in his first head coaching stop, quite impressive since it was at Duke, hardly known as a football powerhouse.
That got him the job in College Station where he's gone 14-5 so far. He was the Aggies' defensive coordinator for four years before heading to Duke, helping the team to a 34-14 mark.
So, yes, Elko is accustomed to winning. The Hogs are not.
Check out this game-winning TD pass from Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed with 13 seconds left to beat Notre Dame.
Now Elko has the Aggies unbeaten after six games and in prime position to earn a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The last thing he wants is a loss to lowly Arkansas that may ruin that dream.
How can sloppy Hogs manage a major upset?
Can interim coach Bobby Petrino pull off the upset? Yes, and here's why:
- Taylen Green will be the best player on the field.
- Mike Washington will gash yet another SEC defense.
- Arkansas' defense was taught how to tackle this week.
- Hogs gave away last year's game to A&M and crave revenge.
Green is better than Reed, the shifty A&M quarterback. But Green has to avoid turnovers. He had two which were a major factor in the 34-31 loss at Tennessee last weekend.
He has skills and opposing coaches and NFL scouts are well aware he can beat them with his arm and legs.