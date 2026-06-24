Voice of the Razorbacks Ponders Where it All Went Wrong With Bret Bielema
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was one term to describe Bret Bielema's tenure as the head football coach at Arkansas, it was that he was consistently inconsistent.
Arkansas started the 2014 season 0-5 in the SEC before destroying LSU and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks before capping the year with a win over Texas in the Texas Bowl. In 2015, the Razorbacks started 2-4 before going on a 6-1 tear to close the season, beating Ole Miss in Oxford with the help of a miraculous heave from Hunter Henry and blowing out the likes of LSU and Missouri.
In 2016, Arkansas found the joy of victory over ranked foes such as TCU, Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State, but were taken behind the woodshed by LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.
Then, there were those jilted heartbreakers featuring lost double-digit second half leads in back-to-back games against a lowly Missouri team and Virginia Tech under former coach Justin Fuente.
There was no rhyme or reason to how the Razorbacks played on a weekly basis.
Bielema's final year at Arkansas came in 2017, a season plagued by injuries to the likes of Austin Allen, Jared Cornelius, Ryan Pulley, Dre Greenlaw, Devwah Whaley and Rawleigh Williams III, just to name a few. The Razorbacks went 4-8, scoring only one SEC win against an Ole Miss team with an interim coach in Oxford, albeit in thrilling comeback from 24 points down.
But when the season came to a close following Arkansas' 48-45 season-ending loss to Missouri, Bielema was promptly fired as he was walking off of Frank Broyles Field and into the locker room at Razorback Stadium.
But what would've happened if he would've been able to stay in Fayetteville? Chuck Barrett and Bo Mattingly discussed Bielema's tenure and the alternate reality that would've occurred had he stuck around.
"I'm still baffled by how that Bielema thing didn't work out better than it did," Barrett said Monday. "There was so much momentum. I admit, we got a little intoxicated when they beat an average Texas team down at that Texas Bowl. It just seemed like there was a lot of promise there. I can remember thinking, 'This guy's the real deal.'
"And I'm not saying he's not. He is the real deal or Illinois wouldn't be doing what they're doing. But it just didn't happen here."
Bielema came to Arkansas after a magnificent seven-year stint at Wisconsin that saw him win 68 games and take the Badgers to the Rose Bowl thrice, though he did not coach the team in the 2013 game after being hired by Arkansas in December 2012.
His time at Arkansas ended with him posting a record of 29-34, including an 11-29 mark in SEC games. To date, it's the only school Bielema has posted a losing record at as a head coach, as he's 37-23 over the last five seasons as the head man at Illinois.
"It got bad at the end in terms of how people felt," Mattingly said. "I still believe if he were here two more years, if they'd given him another year, I think that year would've been better, the next year would've been [better]. He was a good coach. When you lose the fans, or a certain segment of them, or the right people or the wrong people, you're done in college athletics. "
Bielema's 2015 Arkansas squad remains the last Razorback football team to post a winning record in SEC play. The stretch from 2014-16 is also the last time the Hogs posted three consecutive winning seasons, a standard fans are hoping Ryan Silverfield can live up to and surpass during his tenure as head coach.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs