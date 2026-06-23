Five Things Razorbacks Must Improve To Rebound Under Ryan Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a disappointing 2025, in which we saw the Razorbacks go 2-10 along with the firing of coach Sam Pittman, there's now plenty to prove under a new coaching staff.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield has been given the keys to a restructuring of sorts to revive an Arkansas fanbase that's fractured, desperate and losing hope in its football program.

With major changes on both sides of the football which includes a complete rebuild of the defensive secondary and most of the offensive stars gone from last season, Silverfield has a tough job ahead of him. But it's one he was fully aware of upon his hiring at Arkansas.

“The fans deserve winning,” he told ESPN Arkansas on The Chuck & Bo Show in December. “Yes, you have to build a program, yes, you have to build a roster, but it can be done quickly. This is not one of those things where we're going to sit here and say, ‘Hey, guys, give me three years and we're going to get this thing turned around.’ No, we're going to do that right now.”

“We've got plenty of talent on this roster,” he said. “I also know there's work to be done. That’s no knock on what has occurred here. It's my job to get this thing fixed, and we will.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) runs a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Defensive Woes

The Arkansas Razorbacks' defense struggled mightily in the 2025 season, allowing more than 425 yards per game, which ranked them No. 123 nationally and dead last in the SEC.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will look to get his unit back to its true identity as a fast, physical group that will bring excitement back to all Razorback fans.

Of the 42 transfers, the Razorbacks signed more than half on the defensive side of the ball with 22 new faces. Some notable names include Clemson defensive back Shelton Lewis, Auburn EDGE rusher Jamonta Waller, North Carolina linebacker Khmori House, and Tulane defensive back Jaheim Johnson.

The Razorbacks' defense must force more takeaways in 2026 and were far from doing so last year, ranking No. 123 nationally last year, with only nine turnovers.

Arkansas also returns key defensive pieces in Quincy Rhodes Jr., which is always good to get one of your sole bright spots from a struggling defense. The Razorbacks are looking to improve defensively this fall and having its true leader back for his senior year is critical to the unit as a whole.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) prior to the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Find Receiver Consistency

After losing six of its top eight receivers, Silverfield's staff brought in four out of the portal and will need each of them to contribute in a big way this fall.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson will most likely take the reins as starter and needs to establish a rapport with his receiving core. There are some quality pieces in former top-50 prospect Courtney Crutchfield, junior CJ Brown, and redshirt freshman Antonio Jordan who will have their fair share of work cut out for them to help the young southpaw out this season.

Throughout the spring, Courtney Crutchfield solidified himself as a rotational piece in the room, but has the potential to become Jackson's No. 1 weapon in 2026.

An official throws a flag in Arkansas Razorback game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Maintain Composure, Limit Penalties

There was a frustrating trend throughout the latter half of the 2025 season, and it was the amount of penalties Arkansas was issued each week.

The Razorbacks averaged over seven penalties for 67 yards per game last season, which ranked No. 13 among SEC teams and No. 128 nationally, but just ahead of Auburn and Texas.

That datapoint is something Silverfield was proud of during his time at Memphis, as the Tigers averaged just five penalties per game, which ranked No.44 nationally.

If Arkansas embraces discipline and being the "best at the controllables" then there is a chance the Razorbacks can take a step forward even if it doesn't equate to a higher number in the win column.

Control the Controllables

Silverfield has repeatedly mentioned that he wants his Arkansas team to be the best they can be at ball security, penalties, or an overall positive mindset in everything they do.

His message comes as no surprise either as the Razorbacks play a gauntlet of a schedule earlier on.

Back-to-back games against Utah and Georgia will test the Razorbacks on each side of the ball and must play disciplined to have a shot in either game. A positive mindset for what is expected to be a rebuilding year will be huge as Arkansas rebuilds everything from a culture standpoint, program perception and being a team that no team wants to play.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

That's kind of how it used to be and there are fans who continue to cling to how things used to be from 1998-2011.

Former Auburn and NFL quarterback Jason Campbell said it best, if Silverfield can get things turned around quickly, he'll only be scratching the surface of what can happen in Fayetteville.

"Arkansas is kind of the same way having success in all these other sports and football has been the lagging part," Campbell said. "If you get the football part going that generates the most excitement around campus, you know, watch out."

Identify the Hogs' Leaders

It's no surprise that hype for this coming football season isn't at the highest it's ever been, but that's where the new coaching staff can find out who the true leaders are in the locker room.

Which players will step up when called upon during fall camp, offseason workouts, or individual work?

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rolls out to pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Whether it's is an offensive lineman, linebacker, or even the kicker, the Razorbacks are going to need leaders to step up and help shape the future of this program this season for many years to come.

Arkansas appears to be in good hands under Silverfield, especially with his history as a players-first coach and will do whatever he can to identify who he can rely on most when it comes to the 2026 season.

Early leaders on defense this spring have been North Carolina transfer Khmori House and defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. When it comes to the offensive side, center Caden Kitler and Jackson will be looked upon as guys who can motivate and encourage teammates to battle with every snap.

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