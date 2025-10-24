Weekend Watch: An Arkansas Razorbacks fans' guide to Week 9 of college football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Of the four SEC teams that are winless in conference games this season, at least one team is guaranteed to end its drought.
Whoever wins Saturday’s game at Razorback Stadium between Auburn and Arkansas will get its first SEC win of the season. The loser, however, may start looking at its schedule wondering if an 0-8 SEC season is going to happen.
The other two SEC teams that are winless in conference games face ranked opponents at home. Kentucky hosts No. 17 Tennessee and Mississippi State hosts No. 22 Texas.
The Bulldogs probably have the better chance of the two to win an upset Saturday. Two of their losses are a play away each from being two wins and Texas tried its best to give Kentucky an SEC win last week.
Maybe the Longhorns will do the same for Mississippi State this week.
It should be a good day of games across the country. But if you’re looking for games between ranked teams, fans need only turn to the SEC.
Here’s this weekend’s guide to Saturday’s games:
SEC Schedule
- No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) at No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-3) | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
- No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) at South Carolina (3-4, 1-4) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Texas (5-2, 2-1) at Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3) | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0) at No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 17 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) at Kentucky (2-4, 0-4) | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Ole Miss-Oklahoma: How does Ole Miss respond after losing to Georgia last week? Do they respond the same way Oklahoma did after its Red River Rivalry loss and win big on the road? Or will the Rebels respond more like Auburn and find a way to lose again?
Missouri-Vanderbilt: This is basically a playoff game. Whichever team wins stays in contention for one of the 12 playoff spots and the loser falls out of contention. Both teams have one loss already and its too early to tell if a two-loss SEC team could get into the CFP.
Texas A&M-LSU: If the Aggies want to prove themselves as legitimate contenders for a national championship, go to Death Valley at night and beat an LSU team that’s desperate for a win to remain in the playoff and SEC title hunt, as well as cool off Brian Kelly’s hot seat. Do that and nobody will say the Aggies aren’t a contender to win it all.
Other Games to Watch
- UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | 11 a.m. | FOX
- No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
- Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | 6:30 p.m. | NBC
- Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2