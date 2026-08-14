What AJ Hill Learned From Watching Brendon Lewis Master Cramsey's Offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every quarterback battle needs a developmental story underneath the competition itself, and AJ Hill's actually has one but it happened 315 miles from Arkansas.

A year before he ever set foot in Fayetteville. Hill spent an entire season standing behind Brendon Lewis, a veteran transfer quarterback who ran Tim Cramsey's offense about as efficiently as anyone in program history.

I watched that room take shape in person, and that apprenticeship is exactly what Hill needs to translate now. It's a near-identical situation to what Seth Henigan once provided for Lewis himself before Lewis ever arrived at Memphis.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill examines the field before a snap during Red-White Spring Game. | AJ HIll, Instagram

The Mentor Cramsey Specifically Recruited

Cramsey targeted Lewis deliberately, in part because of the chemistry he had already built with a previous Cramsey quarterback.

"Seth and I had a unique connection; we could almost finish each other's thoughts," Cramsey said, referring to Henigan. "He understood my calls in critical game moments, and I knew what he preferred. This was a key aspect during the recruitment of Brendon. Once he pledged to us, we emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency — there's no time for games."

Lewis delivered exactly what Cramsey wanted, completing 69% of his passes for 2,673 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 665 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground to help power an offense averaging nearly 35 points per game.

Lewis himself described exactly what drew him to Memphis in the first place.

"I appreciated their vision for the offense and the strategies we plan to implement, along with the attributes I sought while navigating the transfer portal," Lewis said. "Specifically, a team with a strong winning culture and an effective offense."

Covering that team, what stood out most about Lewis wasn't just his stat line — it was how calm he looked running the offense, even in road environments where Memphis had struggled in years past. That kind of poise doesn't show up in a box score, but it's exactly the trait a young backup standing next to him would absorb just by watching.

The Moment Hill Actually Had to Run the Offense Himself

Hill didn't just watch from a clipboard all season. When Lewis went down with an injury during Memphis's road loss at UAB in October 2025, Silverfield turned directly to his 4-star true freshman to run the offense in a live, competitive environment.

Hill went 19-of-32 for 223 yards and a touchdown in that stretch of relief duty, which was a modest day for his first live snaps inside the exact system he's now competing to run at Arkansas.

I remember that stretch specifically because the shift in operation was noticeable in real time.

Hill wasn't as smooth pre-snap as Lewis had been, but he didn't look rattled either, which for a true freshman thrown into unexpected duty said something about how much he'd already picked up just from being in that quarterback room all fall.

That's a meaningfully different developmental path than a typical backup quarterback gets.

Hill wasn't just absorbing Cramsey's install in practice reps and film sessions. He watched Lewis operate the offense at a veteran level for a full season, then got thrown into real action himself when the moment demanded it.

It provided him a chance to sit in the classroom to learn a bit in the same fashion Lewis did sitting behind Henigan for a year before getting the job.

Why This Matters for the Jackson, Hill Competition

Cramsey has been explicit about what separates a raw talent from a scheme-ready quarterback in his system: pre-snap and post-snap processing.

He's called Hill "a tremendous pre-snap adjuster" who's "getting better" at reading things after the snap, which is precisely the skill Lewis spent his career mastering under Cramsey's tutelage, and precisely the skill Hill had a year of direct exposure to inside the same quarterback room.

That's the case for Hill that goes beyond raw traits, because he isn't walking into Cramsey's offense cold. He's in the competition having already watched, up close, exactly what a fully developed Cramsey quarterback looks like on Saturdays.

Between rhythm, the decision-making, the trust in the system under pressure, Hill already had a real dress rehearsal running it himself when Memphis needed him most.

Another day stronger 😤 pic.twitter.com/padlQmB8Xv — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 13, 2026

The Piece Still Missing

None of this guarantees Hill wins the Arkansas job.

KJ Jackson opened fall camp with the first-team reps and carries a cleaner statistical resume, and Cramsey's own evaluation still flags Hill's tendency to rush decisions before plays fully develop as an area of "natural development" rather than a finished product.

But if Lewis's transformation under Cramsey proves anything, it's that this system rewards patience and repetition over rushing an unfinished quarterback onto the field before he's ready.

Hill spent a year getting exactly that kind of apprenticeship, whether Arkansas fans realized it at the time or not.

I saw firsthand how much that Memphis quarterback room valued teaching over pure competition, and Hill was squarely in the middle of it.

Whether it translates into a starting job this fall, or simply into a more polished quarterback whenever his turn eventually comes, that is is the next chapter of a development story that started long before he ever wore a Razorback uniform.

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