What can Hogs fans watch while waiting on Arkansas-Michigan State?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Although there is no football game to bring the spirits of Razorbacks fans down this weekend, there is a big showdown between John Calipari's Hogs and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.
However, that game isn't until this evening, leaving the Arkansas faithful with an entire day to kill. Unfortunately, though each is consequential, there are few major football games. However, this is the first weekend during which there are also high profile basketball games.
However, even with basketball factored in, it remains a rather paltry slate. Still, here are the games worth Razorbacks fans stopping down to watch today from both the world of college football and basketball.
11 a.m.
No. 7 BYU @ No. 8 Texas Tech, ABC
The day starts out with a bang and falls off the table from there in both sports in regard to what's going on outside No. 14 Arkansas traveling to Lansing to face No. 22 Michigan State. In the Big 12, it's come down to a three team race with BYU and Texas Tech at the top.
However, if the Red Raiders lose this game, their high dollar roster, including what is thought to be by far the most expensive defensive line in college history, is in danger of slipping outside the Top 11, which means possibly missing the playoffs.
The undefeated Cougars can absorb a close loss and possibly still stay in the hunt, but both need to make it to the Big 12 championship game to have a hope of locking up the conference bid as one of the five highest rated champions.
The potential wrench in this is Cincinnati. The Bearcats lost to Utah, but have only one conference loss.
While they can't do anything about Texas Tech, if BYU loses, Cincy can knock the Cougars out of the title game, sending a magical season in Provo to a hard splat on the desert floor.
No. 15 Alabama @ No. 5 St. John's, FS1
Those who are hanging in on the fight against ESPN and it's battle with YouTube to raise prices on viewers, today is your day. In addition to Arkansas playing on Fox, the biggest basketball game of the day, which happens to have two major ties to the Hogs, will play out on FS1.
Nate Oats is out to prove his team is worthy of national title consideration by taking his Crimson Tide to Madison Square Garden in hopes of becoming the second SEC team in a row to knock off Rick Pitino's much hyped Red Storm team.
If Alabama pulls it off, the Tide will immediately place themselves squarely in the team to beat category for the Razorbacks in the SEC.
2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 22 Missouri, ABC
This officially a playoff elimination game for Missouri. A win would mean a chance to climb back into the spotlight with slim hope of climbing into the Top 11, but a loss would once again bring another Eli Drinkwitz season to a disappointing end from a national title perspective.
If the Aggies pull this off, it definitely puts into the back of Missouri's mind that it just can't be done there no matter how favorable the schedule. However, if quarterback Marcel Reed has an off day or the suspect at times defense returns to the form it showed against Arkansas, battered Aggie syndrome could be in full force in College Station once more.
Plus, each win serves as Penn State repellant in terms of second year head coach Mike Elko and brings Texas A&M one step closer to proving to Texas which team is the other's daddy both in the conference and the state.
No. 9 Oregon @ No. 20 Iowa, CBS
There's not much to say here other than loser leaves the playoff race. The Ducks have one of America's weakest schedules, so missing out on another big win after the Penn State victory turned out to be a red herring will sink their chances.
On Iowa's side, there might be just slightly enough meat on the bone for the rest of the Hawkeye's schedule to climb into the backdoor of the playoffs with a win. Even with a single conference loss, there's just not enough games left to have a realistic shot at passing Indiana or Ohio State to get into the Big Ten title game.
6:30 p.m.
Navy @ No. 10 Notre Dame, NBC
This seems like an odd game to include, but with Memphis losing to Tulane last night, it matters. The Irish can't afford an upset because it would kill their chances of the playoffs.
However, Navy sits atop a crowded American Athletic Conference despite a shocking loss to fellow conference leader North Texas last week. A win over Notre Dame would go a long way toward solidifying the Midshipmen as viable contenders as the potential Group of Five representative should they win the conference championship game.
9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma @ No. 21 Gonzaga, ESPN 2
Alas, the evening concludes with Oklahoma heading to the Great Northwest for a true road game against Gonzaga. The Sooners squeezed out just enough wins in the SEC Tournament last season to squeak into the NCAA Tournament with just about every other team in the conference.
However, getting a big road win, despite it being early in the season, would serve as a huge boost to the resume of Porter Moser's team. While it's not a roster that jumps out at everyone with big names and familiar faces, Oklahoma always has a hungry group with a chip on its shoulder.