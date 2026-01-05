Razorbacks held to season-low 48 points at No. 24 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Arkansas ran into a difficult day offensively Sunday, managing a season-low 48 points in a 77-48 loss to No. 24 Alabama in SEC play at Coleman Coliseum.

The Razorbacks fell to 11-6 overall and 0-2 in SEC games as Alabama improved to 15-1 and split its first two league contests.

Alabama never trailed and controlled the game from the opening minutes.

The Hogs struggled to find rhythm offensively, particularly in the opening half, as Alabama built a double-digit advantage and steadily extended it throughout the contest.

For Arkansas, the loss marked its lowest scoring output of the season, as consistent offensive production proved difficult to establish on the road against a ranked conference opponent.

Alabama jumps out early and never looks back

The Razorbacks fell behind early as Alabama opened the game with pace and efficiency, taking a 25-14 lead after the first quarter while limiting scoring opportunities.

The Hogs got an early spark from Bonnie Deas, who knocked down a three-pointer, but Alabama answered with a strong run to close the opening period.

By halftime, Arkansas trailed 44-24, having struggled to generate quality shots while Alabama dictated tempo on both ends of the floor.

The Razorbacks were unable to string together defensive stops or sustained scoring runs before the break, leaving them with a steep deficit at halftime.

Offensive struggles continue after halftime

The Hogs continued to battle offensive inconsistency in the second half as Alabama maintained control with efficient shooting and steady execution.

The Arkansas deficit grew to 67-36 by the end of the third quarter, with Alabama outscoring the visitors in every quarter to that point.

Despite a more competitive fourth quarter, the Razorbacks were unable to cut into the margin in meaningful fashion after falling behind by as many as 32 points.

The Hogs outscored Alabama 12-10 in the final period, but the outcome had been decided earlier in the game.

Jones, Deas pace Arkansas effort

For Arkansas, Taleyah Jones finished with nine points, her lowest scoring output since early November, as Alabama’s defense limited her scoring opportunities.

The Razorbacks also got steady production from Bonnie Deas, who finished just short of a double-double and provided energy on both ends of the floor.

Still, the Hogs were unable to overcome shooting struggles and limited second-chance opportunities throughout the night.

Alabama finished with a 48-33 rebounding advantage, a key factor in keeping Arkansas from mounting any sustained momentum.

Alabama shooting proves decisive

Against the Razorbacks, Alabama matched a season high with 13 made three-pointers, capitalizing on open looks from the perimeter.

The Hogs struggled to close out defensively as Ta’Mia Scott led Alabama with 16 points in a balanced scoring effort.

The combination of shooting efficiency and rebounding control allowed Alabama to manage the game comfortably while keeping Arkansas at arm’s length.

For the Razorbacks, defensive effort alone could not compensate for continued offensive challenges across multiple stretches of the game.

The Hogs now return home for a difficult matchup against No. 3 South Carolina at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday.

Key takeaways

Arkansas managed just 48 points, its lowest total of the season.

The Razorbacks never led and trailed by as many as 32 points.

The Hogs were out-rebounded 48-33, limiting second-chance opportunities.

