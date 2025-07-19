What Pittman is counting on fix Razorbacks' ailing defense from last year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The numbers don’t lie.
Arkansas’ pass defense has been a problem for years, and even a promising uptick in 2023 quickly fizzled out last season.
With the memory of surrendering nearly 250 passing yards per game still fresh, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman arrived at SEC Media Days in Atlanta with a clear message this won’t be the same secondary.
“We’re big at corner. We can run at corner,” Pittman declared, eyes fixed on the future as he outlined a position group that is, for the first time in years, defined by both size and speed.
The Razorbacks could have one of the largest cornerback duos in school history, a dramatic shift from previous seasons that regularly saw Arkansas outmatched on the edges.
Last season’s secondary, which finished 13th in the SEC in pass defense, is now in a serious state of change. The competition for starting spots is wide open, and Pittman is embracing the uncertainty.
“I think we have five of them in there for a battle,” he said, referencing a group that brings both returning experience and a fresh influx of talent.
The challenge? Turning the potential into production.
At the heart of Arkansas’ hopes is sophomore Selman Bridges, the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class and a player Pittman expects to anchor the left cornerback spot.
Bridges, at 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds, is tall and rangy—an ideal modern corner who showed flashes as a true freshman last fall.
“He’s the kind of athlete who changes what you can do schematically,” Pittman said.
Bridges won’t have the job handed to him. Junior Jordan Young, another 6-footer with a reputation for physical play, is pushing hard for the starting spot, and the battle is only expected to heat up in camp.
Kani Walker, at 6-2 and 205 pounds, brings a different edge. Walker’s physicality stands out even among a much bigger group and Pittman sees him as the kind of corner who can disrupt receivers at the line and help in the run game.
“It’s hard to think back over the years when Arkansas has trotted two cornerbacks on the field for the first series of the season that were 6-2,” Pittman said.
Depth is another story. Junior college transfer Keshawn Davila, listed at 6-1 and 165 pounds, is lighter but has proven he can cover and recover out of breaks.
Davila’s strong spring performance, especially with Walker and Young limited by injuries, has put him firmly in the mix for meaningful snaps.
“He can cover and does a good job of coming out of breaks,” Pittman said, citing Davila’s knack for sticking with receivers in tight coverage.
The biggest wild card might be Jaheim Singletary. A former five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia, Singletary’s time in Fayetteville has been marked by flashes of brilliance and stretches of inconsistency.
At times Singletary has looked lost in the backend. The hope is that another year in the system will help Singletary play faster and become the difference-maker everyone thought when he was recruited.
Pittman isn’t shying away from the unit’s struggles, nor is he making excuses.
“There is a good mix of vets and talented guys that need to realize their potential this season,” he said.
The ability to disguise coverages remains a work in progress for the Hogs. Pittman believes the new group’s size and speed will allow the Razorbacks to mix more looks and challenge opposing offenses pre-snap.
“You are not out there going, ‘Okay, we can’t get into cover two where they have to tackle. We can’t get into cover one because we can’t cover, you know?’” Pittman said, describing the flexibility he wants.
Julian Neal’s versatility allows him to start at nickel or slide to outside corner, and Pittman values his ability to play near the line of scrimmage or drop back in coverage against receivers, running backs, or tight ends.
Beneath the surface, the changes in Arkansas’ secondary reflect broader shifts in SEC football. Teams like Ole Miss and Texas A&M, led by offensive innovators Lane Kiffin and Bobby Petrino, are constantly finding new ways to stress defenses with motion and creative alignments.
To keep up, Arkansas must have defensive backs who can adapt on the fly, another challenge Pittman wants to overcome.
“The best defenses in college football can disguise their coverages pre-snap then shift on the fly when needed based on shifts and motions,” he explained.
It's just one of a defense that seems most settled at linebacker, but questions just about everywhere else. The talent is there, but it's got to show up in games.
Kind of like a lot of other questions with the Razorbacks right now.