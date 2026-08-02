What Position Battle I'm Watching Closely During Razorbacks' Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback position has been picked apart to no end which isn't surprising. That is arguably the biggest battle of the offseason.

One position that isn't getting talked about enought this offseason is the wide receiver spot because it doesn't matter who wins the job if KJ Jackson or AJ Hill have no one to throw to. Outside of CJ Brown, who averaged almost 11 yards on 19 receptions last season in SEC play, there are more questions than answers.

Even in the spring game, 14 different players caught at least one pass with Chris Marshall and Brown pulling in three catches apiece. While those two very well could be the top pass catchers, there are some other options who could become very valuable pieces in the offense this fall.

Former New Mexico State wide receiver Donovan Faupel | Donovan Faupel, Instagra

Third-and-Faupel

During his junior year at New Mexico State last season, Faupel showed his clutch ability with most of his yardage picked up on third down.

He caught a total of 19 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns on third down plays with 14 catches going for first downs. Five receptions went for more than 15 yards and two exceeded 25 yards.

At 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Faupel has enough size to be a productive receiver against SEC competition, catching the ball with his hands rather than relying passes to fall directly into his breadbasket.

His ability to create separation, win contested catches and generate yards after the catch throughout his college career can make him a matchup problem for opponents this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) walks back to get in line for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Play Jamari

While Marshall averaged nearly 20 yards per catch last season, Memphis tranfser Jamari Hawkins was no slouch during a breakout redshirt junior year in 2025.

Most of his damage was done when the Tigers needed a big play, catching six passes for 163 yards (27.17 yards per catch) when the game was tied. Hawkins might be one of the fast players on the offensvie side of the football and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's on the field for a majority of the snaps this fall.

Coaches trust him as a leader to make the right plays when needed and already understands the scheme having been in it for four seasons. If he can find space against quicker SEC defenses, then he'll become a reliable option in the passing game for Arkansas quarterbacks this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan celebrates after catching a touchdown during spring practice. | AJ Jordan, Instagram

South Arkansas Influence

Two players that were praised for much of the past two offseasons are Courtney Crutchfield and Antonio Jordan. Each of them played for long-time high school powerhouses south of Little Rock and ought to be ready to make an impact on the field this fall.

Crutchfield is a former top-50 prospect out of Pine Bluff, who impressed throughout his prep career due to his talent in multiple sports. However, it was on the gridiron where he made a name for himself as an athletic boundary option at receiver, catching 42 passes for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

After two years at the collegiate level, it's now or never for the Arkansas native to make a name for himself. He has the size at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds to forge his way into a consistent role for the Razorbacks this fall.

For Jordan, the Warren product made football look easy during fall camp, but sustained a high ankle sprain that severely limited his role to two games as a true freshman. At 6-foot-6, 228 pounds, he looks the part of a mid-2000s style of outside receiver who was capable of making defenses pay.

Wide receivers coach Larry Smith believes Jordan has a high ceiling and won't rule out a future NFL career if he continues to develop within the Razorbacks' system.

“He's a guy that can easily play on Sundays because he has that much talent, that much skill set, that much ability,” Smith said during the spring. “But it's going to be [dependent on him] understanding how to take care of his body. This is a full-time job. You have to be fully invested. You have to truly learn how to study the game. You have to be a football junkie.

“He's only going into his second year in college, so he's still a baby. That's our job to kind of groom him and guide him along this journey, but he's learning how to be a pro. Once he starts understanding that and taking that little more serious, I think the sky's the limit for him, because he is, he's special. He really is.”

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