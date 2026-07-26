Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 4, Chris Marshall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's not another transfer addition this offseason, at least on the offensive side of the ball, who holds more promise than wide receiver Chris Marshall.

The transfer out of Boise State, who began his career in the SEC at Texas A&M, has seen it all at this level. A fifth-year senior from Missouri City, Texas, Marshall was once a five-star prospect and later became the nation’s No. 1 junior college recruit. Until last season, however, his production never matched the expectations attached to his name.

Now, after a standout year with the Broncos, Marshall is at Arkansas looking to put it all together and become the playmaker most scouts envisioned when he left high school.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Emerging Star for Hogs

Arkansas wide receivers coach Larry Smith spent a good chunk of his time developing quality receivers in offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, but probably hasn't coached anyone as talented as Marshall either.

If quarterbacks KJ Jackson or AJ Hill have time to throw, and they should, then Marshall will have every opportunity to put his talents on display against SEC competition this season.

"We addressed all the issues that he previously had," Smith said in April. "He’s locked in [at Arkansas]. He’s a smart football player, but he is a dog; he has that dog in him. You see why he was at those previous places. You see why he was a 5-star coming out of high school. He has all the talent. He has all the tools.

"The mentality for him is going to be can he consistently do that on a day-in and day-out. But he’s learning. But I think Chris can be special for us, along with other guys. But you do see why Chris was highly touted coming out of high school.”

Marshall played 11 games, starting five for BSU last season after missing most of the 2024 season due to injury. Once he recovered, he averaged over 19 yards per catch on 30 receptions for 574 yards and two touchdowns last season.

He did enough early on in spring practice to show why he could potentially be a problem wherever he lines up on the field.

"He's a big receiver," wide receiver CJ Brown said. "I think he knows how to use his size to put DBs in difficult positions to guard them, back-shoulders, things like that, and even take the top off. It's been really impressive."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) puts his hands on his hips in between drills dur | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perfect Fit for Arkansas Offense

One of the finer details throughout Silverfield's time at Memphis was his players took on his personality as consistent, reliable and gritty.

Marshall has put the work in to become a true reflection of Arkansas' culture and has an opportunity to become a perfect fit in the passing game. He can be an outside threat, but can be dependable at multiple spots while stretching the field when put in space to operate.

With a rebuilt group at receiver, the Razorbacks have assembled a blend of young athletes and upperclassmen alongside the former 5-star, who has an opportunity to lead his position as a critical weapon in a wide open offense.

If everything comes together for Marshall as the Razorbacks most reliable option at receiver capable of flipping the field at any moment. That's something Arkansas hasn't had in quite a few years and could be a huge reason Silverfield's team reaches bowl eligibility in 2026.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 4 Chris Marshall

No. 5 Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

No. 6 Bryant Williams

No. 7 Kobe Branham

No. 8 Hunter Osborne

No. 9 Caden Kitler

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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