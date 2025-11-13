All Hogs

When former Arkansas players will suit up in Week 11 in NFL schedule

Nearly 20 former Razorbacks will be suiting up for this week's slate of NFL games, starting with Thursday Night Football.

Taylor Hodges

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Maybe a change of scenery was what former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks needed.

The former first round NFL draft pick struggled in his first three seasons while with the dumpster fire that is the Tennessee Titans, but had his best game since 2023 last Sunday.

Burks caught three passes for 58 yards for the Washington Commanders in a 44-22 loss to the Lions. Perhaps as he becomes familiar with the Commanders' system and Jayden Daniels gets fully healthy, Burks can show why he was a first round draft pick.

Here's when former Arkansas players will be suiting up in Week 11 of the NFL Season:

Thursday

New York Jets at New England Patriots | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots

Last Week: DNP in 28-23 win vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: DNP

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Last Week: 1 reception, 9 yards, 54 snaps in 28-23 win vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts): 30 receptions, 377 yards, 4 TD, 527 snaps

Sunday

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphis (Madrid, Spain) | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Last Week: 3 receptions, 58 yards, 21 snaps in 44-22 loss vs. Lions
Season Stats: 2 Games (0 Starts): 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps

Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6) | Noon | FOX

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons

Last Week: 1 tackle, 19 snaps in 31-25 loss vs. Colts
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts), 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Buffalo Bills (6-3) | Noon | CBS

Landon Jackson, DL, Bills

Last Week: 2 snaps in 30-13 loss vs. Dolphins
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps

Houston Texans (4-5) at Tennessee Titans (1-8) | Noon | FOX

Brandon Allen, TE, Titans

Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: DNP

Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Noon | FOX

Ricky Stromberg, OL, Chicago Bears

Season Stats: On practice squad.

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings

Last Week: 2 snaps in 27-19 loss vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 7 Games (0 Starts), 45 snaps

Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) | Noon | CBS

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars

Last Week: 3 tackles, 2 PBU, 82 snaps in 36-29 loss vs. Texans
Season Stats: 7 Games (4 Starts): 19 tackles, 6 PBU, 1 INT, 336 snaps

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 53, 2/2 XP in 36-29 loss vs. Texans
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts): 16/20 FG, Long 68, 19/20 XP, 13 TB

Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Kamren Curl, DB, Rams

Last Week: 7 tackles, 63 snaps in 42-26 win vs. 49ers
9 Games (9 Starts): 68 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack, 595 snaps

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

Last Week: DNP in 42-26 win vs. 49ers
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps

San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals

Last Week: 75 snaps in 44-22 loss to Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games (9 Starts), 649 snaps

Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at Cleveland Browns (2-7) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Marquise Robinson, DB, Ravens

Season Stats: On practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos

Last Week: 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU, 37 snaps in 10-7 win vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU, 85 snaps

Drew Sanders, LB, Broncos

Season Stats: On PUP.

Detroit Lions (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Jake Bates, K, Lions

Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 48, 3/4 XP in 44-22 win vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts): 12/16 FG, Long 58, 33/34 XP, 6 TB

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions

Last Week: 30 snaps in 44-22 vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 4 Games (1 Start), 115 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

Last Week: 1 reception, 11 yards, 24 snaps in in 44-22 win vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 9 Games (1 Start): 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps

Bye Weeks

Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

New Orleans Saints (2-8)

John Ridgeway III, Saints

Last Week: DNP in 17-7 win vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps

Razorbacks on Practice Squads

  • Marquise Robinson (BAL)
  • Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
  • Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
  • Keivie Rose (JAX)
  • Dalton Wagner (LV)
  • Tyrone Broden (SEA)

Razorbacks on Injured Reserve

  • Drew Sanders (DEN)
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

