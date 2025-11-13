When former Arkansas players will suit up in Week 11 in NFL schedule
Maybe a change of scenery was what former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks needed.
The former first round NFL draft pick struggled in his first three seasons while with the dumpster fire that is the Tennessee Titans, but had his best game since 2023 last Sunday.
Burks caught three passes for 58 yards for the Washington Commanders in a 44-22 loss to the Lions. Perhaps as he becomes familiar with the Commanders' system and Jayden Daniels gets fully healthy, Burks can show why he was a first round draft pick.
Here's when former Arkansas players will be suiting up in Week 11 of the NFL Season:
Thursday
New York Jets at New England Patriots | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Eric Gregory, DL Patriots
Last Week: DNP in 28-23 win vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: DNP
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Last Week: 1 reception, 9 yards, 54 snaps in 28-23 win vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts): 30 receptions, 377 yards, 4 TD, 527 snaps
Sunday
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphis (Madrid, Spain) | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders
Last Week: 3 receptions, 58 yards, 21 snaps in 44-22 loss vs. Lions
Season Stats: 2 Games (0 Starts): 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (3-6) | Noon | FOX
Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons
Last Week: 1 tackle, 19 snaps in 31-25 loss vs. Colts
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts), 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Buffalo Bills (6-3) | Noon | CBS
Landon Jackson, DL, Bills
Last Week: 2 snaps in 30-13 loss vs. Dolphins
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps
Houston Texans (4-5) at Tennessee Titans (1-8) | Noon | FOX
Brandon Allen, TE, Titans
Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: DNP
Chicago Bears (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Noon | FOX
Ricky Stromberg, OL, Chicago Bears
Season Stats: On practice squad.
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings
Last Week: 2 snaps in 27-19 loss vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 7 Games (0 Starts), 45 snaps
Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) | Noon | CBS
Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars
Last Week: 3 tackles, 2 PBU, 82 snaps in 36-29 loss vs. Texans
Season Stats: 7 Games (4 Starts): 19 tackles, 6 PBU, 1 INT, 336 snaps
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 53, 2/2 XP in 36-29 loss vs. Texans
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts): 16/20 FG, Long 68, 19/20 XP, 13 TB
Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at Los Angeles Rams (7-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Kamren Curl, DB, Rams
Last Week: 7 tackles, 63 snaps in 42-26 win vs. 49ers
9 Games (9 Starts): 68 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack, 595 snaps
Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams
Last Week: DNP in 42-26 win vs. 49ers
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps
San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-6) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals
Last Week: 75 snaps in 44-22 loss to Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games (9 Starts), 649 snaps
Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at Cleveland Browns (2-7) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Marquise Robinson, DB, Ravens
Season Stats: On practice squad.
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Last Week: 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU, 37 snaps in 10-7 win vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 19 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU, 85 snaps
Drew Sanders, LB, Broncos
Season Stats: On PUP.
Detroit Lions (6-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Jake Bates, K, Lions
Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 48, 3/4 XP in 44-22 win vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts): 12/16 FG, Long 58, 33/34 XP, 6 TB
Dan Skipper, OL, Lions
Last Week: 30 snaps in 44-22 vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 4 Games (1 Start), 115 snaps
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
Last Week: 1 reception, 11 yards, 24 snaps in in 44-22 win vs. Commanders
Season Stats: 9 Games (1 Start): 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps
Bye Weeks
Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
New Orleans Saints (2-8)
John Ridgeway III, Saints
Last Week: DNP in 17-7 win vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps
Razorbacks on Practice Squads
- Marquise Robinson (BAL)
- Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
- Keivie Rose (JAX)
- Dalton Wagner (LV)
- Tyrone Broden (SEA)
Razorbacks on Injured Reserve
- Drew Sanders (DEN)
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)