Razorback Report: How former Arkansas players fared in NFL Week 17

Taylor Hodges|
Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) and Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) and Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Arkansas fans can bank on seeing at least seven alumni in the NFL playoffs, but there's a chance for more.

Montaric Brown (Jaguars), Dre Greenlaw (Broncos), Cam Little (Jaguars), Kamren Curl (Rams), Beaux Limmer (Rams), Eric Gregory (Patriots) and Hunter Henry (Patriots) are all on teams that have clinched playoff berths.

However, the regular season isn't over yet and next week could send more Razorbacks into the playoffs. Those games will take place soon enough. For now, here's how the former Arkansas players performed in Week 17 of the NFL's regular season.

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a an extra point against Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a an extra point against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hogs in NFL: Week 17

Brandon Allen, QB, Titans

Last Week: Did not play in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.
Season Stats: DNP

Jake Bates, K, Lions

Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 48, 1/1 XP in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 23/29 FG, Long 59, 53/55 XP, 16 TB

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars

Last Week: 6 tackles, 2 PBU, 64 snaps in 23-17 win vs. Colts
Season Stats: 48 tackles, 12 PBU, 2 INT, 770 snaps

Kam Curl, DB, Rams

Last Week: 9 tackles, 62 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 117 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FF, 4 PBU, 2 sacks, 1,097 snaps

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots

Last Week: 1 tackle, 24 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets
Season Stats: 6 tackles, 108 snaps

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons

Last Week: 18 snaps in 27-24 win vs. Rams
Season Stats: 1 rush, 2 rushing yards, 9 tackles, 299 snaps

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals

Last Week: 57 snaps in 37-14 loss vs. Bengals
Season Stats: 1,125 snaps

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 43 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets
Season Stats: 55 receptions, 712 yards, 7 TD, 843 snaps

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

Last Week: 4 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 4 Games (0 Starts), 72 snaps

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 53, 2/2 XP in 23-17 win vs. Colts
Season Stats: 28/32 FG, Long 68, 45/46 XP, 31 TB

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings

Last Week: 3 snaps in 23-10 win vs. Lions
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts), 51 snaps

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints

Last Week: 3 tackles, 28 snaps in 34-26 win vs. Titans
Season Stats: 8 tackles, 62 snaps

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions

Last Week: 66 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 11 Games (5 Starts): 281 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 33 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 15 receptions, 221 yards, 6 TD, 462 snaps

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Last Week: 1 reception, 11 yards, 40 snaps in 30-23 loss vs. Cowboys
Season Stats: 8 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD, 252 snaps

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos

Last Week: DNP in 20-13 win vs. Chiefs
Season Stats: 43 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 PBU, 324 snaps

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) sits on the field after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) sits on the field after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Razorbacks on practice squads

  • Tyrone Broden (SEA)
  • Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
  • Dwight McGlothern (MIN)
  • Marquise Robinson (BAL)
  • Kelvie Rose (JAX)
  • Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
  • Dalton Wagner (LV)

Razorbacks on injured reserve

  • Landon Jackson (BUF)
  • Drew Sanders (DEN)
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

