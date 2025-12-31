Razorback Report: How former Arkansas players fared in NFL Week 17
In this story:
Arkansas fans can bank on seeing at least seven alumni in the NFL playoffs, but there's a chance for more.
Montaric Brown (Jaguars), Dre Greenlaw (Broncos), Cam Little (Jaguars), Kamren Curl (Rams), Beaux Limmer (Rams), Eric Gregory (Patriots) and Hunter Henry (Patriots) are all on teams that have clinched playoff berths.
However, the regular season isn't over yet and next week could send more Razorbacks into the playoffs. Those games will take place soon enough. For now, here's how the former Arkansas players performed in Week 17 of the NFL's regular season.
Hogs in NFL: Week 17
Brandon Allen, QB, Titans
Last Week: Did not play in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.
Season Stats: DNP
Jake Bates, K, Lions
Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 48, 1/1 XP in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 23/29 FG, Long 59, 53/55 XP, 16 TB
Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars
Last Week: 6 tackles, 2 PBU, 64 snaps in 23-17 win vs. Colts
Season Stats: 48 tackles, 12 PBU, 2 INT, 770 snaps
Kam Curl, DB, Rams
Last Week: 9 tackles, 62 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 117 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FF, 4 PBU, 2 sacks, 1,097 snaps
Eric Gregory, DL Patriots
Last Week: 1 tackle, 24 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets
Season Stats: 6 tackles, 108 snaps
Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons
Last Week: 18 snaps in 27-24 win vs. Rams
Season Stats: 1 rush, 2 rushing yards, 9 tackles, 299 snaps
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals
Last Week: 57 snaps in 37-14 loss vs. Bengals
Season Stats: 1,125 snaps
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 43 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets
Season Stats: 55 receptions, 712 yards, 7 TD, 843 snaps
Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams
Last Week: 4 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 4 Games (0 Starts), 72 snaps
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 53, 2/2 XP in 23-17 win vs. Colts
Season Stats: 28/32 FG, Long 68, 45/46 XP, 31 TB
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings
Last Week: 3 snaps in 23-10 win vs. Lions
Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts), 51 snaps
John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints
Last Week: 3 tackles, 28 snaps in 34-26 win vs. Titans
Season Stats: 8 tackles, 62 snaps
Dan Skipper, OL, Lions
Last Week: 66 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 11 Games (5 Starts): 281 snaps
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 33 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 15 receptions, 221 yards, 6 TD, 462 snaps
Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders
Last Week: 1 reception, 11 yards, 40 snaps in 30-23 loss vs. Cowboys
Season Stats: 8 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD, 252 snaps
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Last Week: DNP in 20-13 win vs. Chiefs
Season Stats: 43 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 PBU, 324 snaps
Razorbacks on practice squads
- Tyrone Broden (SEA)
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
- Dwight McGlothern (MIN)
- Marquise Robinson (BAL)
- Kelvie Rose (JAX)
- Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
- Dalton Wagner (LV)
Razorbacks on injured reserve
- Landon Jackson (BUF)
- Drew Sanders (DEN)
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)
Yesterday’s Results
- No games played.
Today’s Schedule
- No games scheduled.
Hogs Feed:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.