Razorback Report: How former Arkansas players fared in NFL Week 17

Arkansas fans can bank on seeing at least seven alumni in the NFL playoffs, but there's a chance for more.

Montaric Brown (Jaguars), Dre Greenlaw (Broncos), Cam Little (Jaguars), Kamren Curl (Rams), Beaux Limmer (Rams), Eric Gregory (Patriots) and Hunter Henry (Patriots) are all on teams that have clinched playoff berths.

However, the regular season isn't over yet and next week could send more Razorbacks into the playoffs. Those games will take place soon enough. For now, here's how the former Arkansas players performed in Week 17 of the NFL's regular season.

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a an extra point against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Allen, QB, Titans Last Week: Did not play in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Season Stats: DNP

Jake Bates, K, Lions Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 48, 1/1 XP in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings

Season Stats: 23/29 FG, Long 59, 53/55 XP, 16 TB

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars Last Week: 6 tackles, 2 PBU, 64 snaps in 23-17 win vs. Colts

Season Stats: 48 tackles, 12 PBU, 2 INT, 770 snaps

Kam Curl, DB, Rams Last Week: 9 tackles, 62 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons

Season Stats: 117 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FF, 4 PBU, 2 sacks, 1,097 snaps

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots Last Week: 1 tackle, 24 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets

Season Stats: 6 tackles, 108 snaps

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons Last Week: 18 snaps in 27-24 win vs. Rams

Season Stats: 1 rush, 2 rushing yards, 9 tackles, 299 snaps

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals Last Week: 57 snaps in 37-14 loss vs. Bengals

Season Stats: 1,125 snaps

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 43 snaps, in 42-10 win vs. Jets

Season Stats: 55 receptions, 712 yards, 7 TD, 843 snaps

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams Last Week: 4 snaps in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons

Season Stats: 4 Games (0 Starts), 72 snaps

Cam Little, K, Jaguars Last Week: 3/3 FG, Long 53, 2/2 XP in 23-17 win vs. Colts

Season Stats: 28/32 FG, Long 68, 45/46 XP, 31 TB

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings Last Week: 3 snaps in 23-10 win vs. Lions

Season Stats: 9 Games (0 Starts), 51 snaps

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints Last Week: 3 tackles, 28 snaps in 34-26 win vs. Titans

Season Stats: 8 tackles, 62 snaps

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions Last Week: 66 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings

Season Stats: 11 Games (5 Starts): 281 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions Last Week: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD, 33 snaps in 23-10 loss vs. Vikings

Season Stats: 15 receptions, 221 yards, 6 TD, 462 snaps

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders Last Week: 1 reception, 11 yards, 40 snaps in 30-23 loss vs. Cowboys

Season Stats: 8 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD, 252 snaps

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos Last Week: DNP in 20-13 win vs. Chiefs

Season Stats: 43 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 2 PBU, 324 snaps

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) sits on the field after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Razorbacks on practice squads

Tyrone Broden (SEA)

Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)

Dwight McGlothern (MIN)

Marquise Robinson (BAL)

Kelvie Rose (JAX)

Ricky Stromberg (CHI)

Dalton Wagner (LV)

Razorbacks on injured reserve

Landon Jackson (BUF)

Drew Sanders (DEN)

Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

