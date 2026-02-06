Which Arkansas Razorbacks' Freshmen Can Make an Impact in 2026?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the traditional national signing day came to a close Wednesday, college football coaches across the country could let out a collective sigh of relief for the first time in nearly five years.

Roster construction is now over, and each program can concentrate on its winter conditioning program ahead of spring practice.

Without a spring or summer portal period, it gives more meaning to schools to host spring games for fans as rosters are set in stone for the next season and tampering can no longer occur.

The changed system gives signees an opportunity to thrive for a whole year in a system kind of like it used to be. Here's three Razorback freshmen who could make an immediate impact in Ryan Silverfield's first season.

Danny Beale, Defensive Lineman

Arkansas' No. 38 ranked signing class is headlined by the in-state 4-star mauler up front from Cross County High School.

Once committed to Oklahoma State, it didn't take Silverfield long to convince him to forget other SEC offers and stay home to make an impact for the Razorbacks.

Here's Cross County OL/DL Danny Beale in action. The four-star prospect committed to Arkansas today.



Key to Thunderbirds run to 2025 2A State Finals. 2024 2A All-State. 247 Sports #1 prospect in AR, top 20 DL in nation in 2026 recruiting classhttps://t.co/iLFwGTo2KQ #WPS pic.twitter.com/CJtjn9Bol9 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 1, 2025

The 6-foot-5, 325 defensive tackle moves extremely well at the line of scrimmage with the ability to be disruptive in offensive backfields.

He consistently made a difference at the high school level, recording 87 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and three pass break-ups at the 2A level where he was mostly double and tripled team.

He ultimately chose Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

The Razorbacks had very limited depth last season along the defensive line. While the coaching staff brings in five transfers and brings back two players from last season, there's reason to believe Beale can make an impact early on.

Dequane Prevo, Wide Receiver

Prevo comes to college quietly after committing to the Razorbacks following the 2024 regular season. He signed with Arkansas as a 4-star prospect out of Bentonville after catching 35 passes for 713 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Prior to his transfer to the Northwest Arkansas 7A powerhouse, he spent three seasons at Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana, Texas.

After an injury sidelined him as a sophomore, Prevo returned as a junior and enjoyed a breakout year catching 72 passes for 1,541 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 187 yards and another score.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Prevo can be sort of a gadget, all-purpose star for the Razorbacks early on with the speed and shiftiness to mix things up in space.

Arkansas has just one receiver returning in proven productivity in junior wide receiver CJ Brown.

The coaching staff brought in several veterans from the portal in Donovan Faupel (New Mexico State), Chris Marshall (Boise State) and Jamari Hankins (Memphis), but that shouldn't necessarily inspire confidence for the Razorbacks' fanbase until there's SEC production to back them up.

Tay Lockett, Defensive Back

One word to describe the Razorbacks longest tenured commitment is playmaker.

He's all over the defensive side of the football at all times and that can only translate in a positive way as an early enrollee.

Lockett was electric in every facet of the game for Conway this fall recording 56 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, three interceptions and two pick sixes.

The 6-foot, 180 pound athlete returned two punts for touchdowns and a kick-off for a score during his senior year.

His greatest value as a freshman could come for special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford as Lockett recorded 276 punt return yards on 16 returns and returned four kick-offs for 150 yards and a touchdown this season.

"He wants to be a Razorback as bad as he wants to breathe."@ConwayAthletics HC Buck James complimented #Razorback signee Tay Lockett (@lockett_tay) for his long-term commitment to the Hogs.



Lockett transferred from California this offseason to be closer to his future school. pic.twitter.com/GqlXxe7Rdr — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) December 4, 2025

He spent some of his time at the high school level on the West Coast, and finished his career with 304 total tackles, 27 pass breakups, 17 interceptions and 16 total touchdowns.

The Razorbacks targeted the defensive back room heavily after finishing No. 104 nationally in pass defense last season, adding 13 transfers to address the issue.

While Lockett is young, his ball skills suggest he could contribute early wherever he is asked to line up.

