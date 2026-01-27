Which games on Razorbacks 2026 football schedule are most, least winnable?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman made jokes about how his team always ranked No. 1 in schedule stregnth six years running, and he wasn't wrong.

He had a point, but nothing is going to change this season as first-year coach Ryan Silverfield begins to prepare his team for spring practice.

The first-year Head Hog has built a solid roster with a strong combination of returnees complemented by seasoned transfers, and impact true freshmen.

While Week 1 presents a very winnable game against North Alabama, the remainder of the schedule will be a week-to-week psychological experiment.

Winnable

North Alabama

At one time, the Lions were considered one of the best college football teams in the D-II ranks while playing in the Gulf South Conference. The once proud program won three consecutive national championships from 1993-95 and won numerous conference titles until entering the FCS level in 2017.

Since moving up divisions, the Lions haven't recorded a winning season since 2017 and are currently struggling under coach Brent Dearmon. As the Razorbacks attempt to right the ship to begin the 2026 season, Silverfield's team should be able to handle the North Alabama with ease.

Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane will go into their second season under coach Tre Lamb, who's considered one of the sport's top innovative minds at just 35-years-old.

Tulsa improved by one win from 2024 by going 4-8 overall, but lost three games by one score in American Conference action. While Lamb rebuilds the foundation, his program will come up short in Week 4 against the Razorbacks.

South Carolina

There hasn't been a program that's been seen more highs and lows than the Gamecocks have under coach Shane Beamer. Since his hiring in 2021, South Carolina has gone 7-6, 8-5, 5-7, 9-4, and 4-8 last season, which doesn't give him the coolest seat going into 2026.

Former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles arrives to stabilize things in Columbia, but was never able to push TCU into Big 12 contendership during his three seasons in Ft. Worth. He does have some important pieces returning in quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, and running back Matthew Fuller.

Arkansas holds a 14-10 adavantage in the all-time series dating back to when each program entered the SEC in 1992, including a 9-3 mark when the game has been played within state borders.

Coin Toss

Vanderbilt

The biggest question for Commodores coach Clark Lea will be if he can sustain momentum of the school's first 10-win campaign in program history.

With the game taking place in Nashville, the Hogs hold a 4-0 advantage all-time at FirstBank Stadium with all three losses to the Commodores taking place in either Razorback Stadium (2005, 2018) or War Memorial (1950).

Lea has signed an impressive high school recruiting class and portal haul when compared to program standards, including the signing of 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis (previously committed to Georgia).

Utah

This Week 2 road game appeared to be a whole lot tougher, but that was before tenured coach Kyle Whittingham announced he would step down prior to the team's bowl game.

Now, the Utes start over for the first time in more than two decades with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley taking over. He was promoted within after being named "head coach in waiting" prior to the 2025 season.

Utah put together a Top 40 recruiting class, including the signing of Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, but will likely have time to develop given electric starter Devon Dampier returns for his senior year.

A road game against any Power Four opponent is going to be tough, and Utah presents Arkansas a unique challenge in an underrated atmosphere at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are 35-13 at home against P4 opponents dating back to 2018.

Arkansas is 3-1 in that same stretch against P4 teams on the road with the lone loss coming in 2024 at Oklahoma State.

Missouri

The Razorbacks haven't seen much success during the SEC's most fabricated rivalry, losing four straight in the series and nine of the previous 10 meetings.

Something has got to give and at some point. The Razorbacks are going to cash in on a coach who will be able to take care of business on a consistent basis.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz has plenty to prove as his Tigers' program has taken a step back in each of the previous two seasons since beating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to close out 2023 with 11 wins.

His transfer portal class ranks toward the bottom of the SEC at No. 14 while the Razorbacks rank No. 4, according to On3. Perhaps, this is the year Arkansas can finally get itself on the right side of history.

Tennessee

Much like Missouri, Josh Heupel has witnessed his tenure reach the highest of highs with a playoff appearance while also not sustaining momentum year-to-year.

The Razorbacks were close to upsetting the Volunteers in Knoxville just a few months ago and with a roster enhancement Arkansas could find a way to pull off a home upset.

The last go-around at home saw Tennessee enter the first weekend of October ranked No. 4 before suffering a 19-14 setback in Razorbacks Stadium. While the series hasn't been played much during the 2000's, Arkansas has beaten the Volunteers in four straight meetings when played in Fayetteville.

Auburn

There's not a single coach who moved around in the coaching carousel this cycle who Silverfield had more success against than Alex Golesh.

Holding a 3-0 head-to-head record agaisnt the former USF coach, Silverfield led Memphis to its biggest victory of the season when the Bulls were still in contention for a Group of Five playoff spot.

Silverfield has to think about that in the back of his mind, and will attempt to figure things out going into the first weekend in November. There's a chance the Razorbacks could be looking to reach bowl eligibility with a victory over Auburn so this game will have plenty of significance if he can do so.

Since 1998, only one Razorbacks coach, Houston Nutt, has taken a team to the postseason in his first year. Former head coach Sam Pittman technically accomplished this, but TCU had to back out of the bowl game because its roster got too small because of COVID-19, so the game was never played.

Slim Chance

There's always going to be a tier of games that will be among the toughest in any given season.

With four games against probable College Football Playoff caliber teams, going head-to-head against a first year coach doesn't scream give Arkansas any favors.

LSU

Texas

Because of scheduling conundrums, Arkansas must play Texas on the road for the second straight year. The Longhorns are banking hard on a slew of transfer portal additions to give star quarterback Arch Manning the weapons necessary to reach the playoffs.

The Razorbacks are 3-6 in road games played at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium with the previous two losses coming by double-digits.

New coach Lane Kiffin has assembled one of the best rosters for next season with a slew of No. 1 transfers such as quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

On paper, the Razorbacks are just a couple steps behind on its roster build, but with the game being played on Thanksgiving weekend it could bring back the unpredictable factor to the rivalry once again. From 2006-13, LSU edged Arkansas 5-3 with seven games decided by one possession.

This game could come down to the wire, but with losses in nine of the previous 10 meetings its clear LSU has the edge with Kiffin in charge.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are on a different level than ever before as Arkansas has won just one of 10 meetings since 2000.

Kirby Smart has built the Georgia program into an SEC powerhouse that won't be going away any time soon. The last time the Razorbacks beat Georgia the year after a losing season was way back in 1993.

Texas A&M

The Razorbacks were in for a track meet against the Aggies last season in Fayetteville, but were never able to score against coach Mike Eklo's defense to take the lead.

Fresh off a trip to the playoff, the Aggies expectations are higher now more than ever, but that doesn't mean Texas A&M will be able to hold onto the momentum. Elko loses his prized offensive coordinator Collin Klein and co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson, but were still able to land a quality portal class with six 4-star defenders.

This game takes place at Kyle Field Oct. 3 with the Razorbacks last picking up a win there in 1989.

