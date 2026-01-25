How Charles Bediako Fared in First Game Back With Alabama After Controversial Return

Charles Bediako on Saturday made his controversial return to college basketball after a Tuscaloosa, Ala. judge cleared him to return to team activities with Alabama.

And Bediako, playing in his first game for the Crimson Tide since March of 2023, wasted no time in making an impact.

With 16:11 remaining in the first half, Bediako checked into the game against Tennessee to a massive ovation from the fans at Coleman Coliseum—and needed just 26 seconds to score his first basket. Out of an inbounds, Bediako, after setting a screen, rolled to the basket, caught the pass from Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and emphatically dunked the ball as the crowd roared.

Sweeney: Why the NCAA Should Fight the Charles Bediako Eligibility Case

All told, Bediako finished with 13 points, the majority of which came on dunks, along with three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 25 minutes of action. Overall, Bediako was active on both ends in his time on the court, and was particularly effective in the pick-and-roll game, where his 7-foot frame made for an appealing lob target and easy bucket in the painted area for playmaking Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama would ultimately drop the game to the Volunteers, 79–73.

His experience playing professional basketball was, as one would expect, an asset for him against Tennessee, as he looked the part of a polished basketball player. And Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats’s trust in Bediako was evident, as the 23-year-old played meaningful minutes down the stretch in the second half for Alabama in a close game in his first collegiate action in over two years.

Bediako is the first player with collegiate experience to enter the NBA draft, sign a contract with a pro team and then return to the college game. He spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2021 to ’23, and was a key cog of one of the best defensive teams in the country in what had been his final college season. Bediako was named to the SEC’s all-defensive team that year. The Brampton, Ontario, native then declared for the NBA draft, went undrafted and signed a two-way deal with the Spurs, which led to him spending the last three years in the G League.

Bediako’s controversial return to Alabama comes after he sued the NCAA in an attempt to gain reinstatement to join the Crimson Tide and play out the final half-season of his five-year eligibility clock during the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

A Tuscaloosa judge granted Bediako a temporary restraining order, making him immediately eligible for all team activities. The temporary restraining order is valid for 10 days and there will be a full hearing on Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

Bediako’s return has been met with widespread criticism from rival college basketball coaches. In a statement earlier this week, the NCAA reiterated its stance that it would not allow a player who signed an NBA contract to play collegiate basketball.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.