Which program would most likely hire Saban if he comes out of retirement?

SEC head coaches record in one possession ball games at current school



Kalen DeBoer: 2-3

Sam Pittman: 7-17

Hugh Freeze: 2-6

Billy Napier: 5-6

Kirby Smart: 22-9

Mark Stoops 26-21

Brian Kelly: 8-3

Jeff Lebby: 0-1

Eli Drinkwitz: 17-7

Brent Venables: 5-9

Lane Kiffin: 12-7 pic.twitter.com/cnTZzsxsQ2