Why Arkansas' Last-Place SEC Projections Are Actually Missing the Bigger Picture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to preseason projections for Arkansas this fall they're all about the same with the Razorbacks coming in last place or at least tied for it.

Now, SEC Unfiltered brought their consensus view on things with at the top and bottom of the SEC standings. When it comes to the Razorbacks, the perception that they'll be bad comes from a disappointing 2-10 campaign and a coaching change to Ryan Silverfield.

That's the same perception the likes of Phil Steele, Paul Finebaum and numerous others across the country believe.

CFB's Evolving Landscape

With so many new faces in the building from 80 new players, coaches, and support staff, Trey Biddy of HawgSports said it best during is segment on Drive Time Sports on 103.7 The Buzz Wednesday evening that they aren't buying into the negativity surrounding the program.

And they shouldn't.

"All these players are hearing how terrible they are from preseason magazines to talking heads to their own fans about how cooked they are," Biddy said. "And they're all going 'I wasn't here last year.' Like 65 of them are saying that 'I wadn't even here.'

"So, maybe that's better than them hearing how great they are, especially when there are so many new ones hearing that they don't measure up, that they're not good enough, have all this in front of them. I don't know, maybe that's a good thing for them to hear to kind of reject that and build a I'll show you and show myself mentality. That's real, that's what those players are saying right now."

There's a portion of Arkansas' fanbase who are remain in this way of thinking that it's going to take at least four years to rebuild from a 2-10 season.

That's folly. There's no such thing as a long-term rebuild anymore when it comes to the current state of college football.

Immediate turnarounds exist and there are far more examples than just the defending national champions, Indiana and coach Curt Cignettii. After a 3-9 season for Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State in 2023, he led a massive turnaround in Year Two for a Big 12 title, College Football Playoff bid and took the Texas Longhorns to the wire in the Peach Bowl.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And the thing about Dillingham, is he's not afraid to walk up to any donor and ask for money based off the early success he's enjoyed with the Sun Devils. That rebuild came after similar results from the Herm Edwards era that ended in a 3-9 thud in 2022.

Think about what Rhett Lashlee did by navigating SMU from middling in the American Conference, to making sure he added enough talent to not only compete in the ACC, but make the CFP in just a span of two years.

There are coaches out there who are doing far less with more resources than what Arkansas has had. Just look down the road at programs like Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, and even Brian Kelly with LSU.

Laying the Foundation

All it may take is playing a clean brand of football such as avoiding turnovers, limiting penalities, giving full effort on every single down. That's not too much to ask for and it's something that Silverfield, with his detailed approach, wants out of his team this fall.

"Listen, this is kind of a deal of what we're all about," Silverfield told Razorbacks on SI in an exclusive series last month. "The players are bought into it, and it's kind of great. It's not just corny, it's.. it's who we are. It's our DNA. It's the fabric of this program.

The transfer portal class is full of quality additions along with the addition of top freshmen in the state such as defensive linemen Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy, Jr., running back TJ Hodges, wide receiver TJ Hodges and linebacker Jakore Smith, who all wanted to be part of turning around the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) tries to get around the pads to get open during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even cherry-picking from the top of Arkansas' transfer portal class, there are difference makers that schools across the country wanted, including SEC rivals.

Offensive tackle Bryant Williams, defensive back Jahiem Johnson, defensive tackle Hunter Osborne, wide receiver Chris Marshall, offensive tackle Terence Roberson, defensive back La'Khi Roland, linebacker Steven Soles, and defensive back Khmori House were all prioritized transfers the Razorbacks were lucky to get.

Then, it's hard to forget about the list of former 4-stars who haven't contributed a whole lot but are underclassmen with huge upsides such as wide receiver Jelani Watkins (LSU), defensive lineman Trajen Odom (Ohio State), defensive lineman Xadavien Sims (Oregon), defensive lineman Carlon Jones (USC), EDGE rusher Jamonta Waller (Auburn), quarterback AJ Hill (Memphis), and running back Jasper Parker (Michigan).

This roster, at least on paper, doesn't look like one that supports an argument for a 2-10 prediction. But when Arkansas hasn't done enough to receive the benefit of doubt over the past 15 years, this is the kind of projections that they'll receive from regional and national media.

However, when the program has shown promise these same outlets have shown willingness to hop on the bandwagon.

Even Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports walked back comments about Arkansas hiring Georgia's waterboy in Sam Pittman back in 2020. The Razorbacks were regulars in the top 25 rankings from 2021-2022, cresting at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll following a monumental victory over Texas A&M in 2021 and reaching No. 10 in 2022 after throttling past South Carolina at home.

Silverfield has proven he can be steady, consistent and reliable with a body of work that put him on the same level as coaches Alex Golesh, Eric Morris and Jon Sumrall. He has more wins over Power Four teams, bowl victories and double-digit win seasons on his resume than his colleagues in the latest carousel.

Memphis' head coach Ryan Silverfield points to a flag on the field after a foul was called on USF during the game between USF and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All he has to do now is win by letting that 50-25 overall record, and 5-1 record against the likes of Heupel and other SEC coahes do the talking.

Truthfully, the Razorbacks are being penalized for what they've been instead of looking through a lens of who they have brought in. The combination of quality transfers, returnees and a consistent coaching staff is an indicator that things can change quickly.

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