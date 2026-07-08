Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 16, Steven Soles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas EDGE rusher Steven Soles didn't steal a whole lot of headlines upon his transfer from Kentucky during the winter portal period, but he is fully capable of putting an end to drives when a defense needs him most.

That's at least what Soles showed he could get done as a pass rusher during his time with the Wildcats, recording the second-best pressure rate last season among SEC players. With a nickname such as "SackEm", a player better live up to it.

Across 22 career games, Soles provided the Wildcats with 33 quarterback pressures with seven sacks, three hits, 23 hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and a 23.7% pressure rate.

A 3-star out of Tennessee in the 2024 recruiting class, Soles' was considered among the top 30 linebackers in the transfer portal this offseason. But it's his production in the SEC that had many programs around the SEC that made Soles a priority out of the portal.

New Arkansas defensive coordinator made sure to target players who can create havoc by getting to the quarterback, forcing negative plays, but also plays well in coverage. That's exactly what he is getting with the addition of Soles.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Adam Hawkes (54) blocks defensive lineman Steven Soles Jr. (35) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“First, you want the dynamic pass rusher that is what you are looking for,” Roberts said. “I want a dynamic guy who can bring that to the table, but he’s still got to be able to play the run. He’s got to set the run.

"So, most of the time we’re talking to him is, ‘Hey, he’s got to be able to at least be able to handle a tight end.’ Can he handle a tight end? Does he bring something to you as far as the pass-rush ability. And then we want to get someone who, (when it) comes third down, he needs to impact the football game.”

Soles' style of pressure off the edge showed up in the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game, recording two sacks. Like any player with aspirations for the next level, they're never satisfied and wanted to add to his frame ahead of fall camp to hold up against the rigorous SEC.

"I need to gain some weight,” Soles said following the spring game. “Just the nature of my position, you know, playing front four or even dropping, you need to have some girth on you to take on blockers for a whole game, season, whatever. That’s really it. Working on my hips and weight gain I would say is what I’m working on this summer.”

The Razorbacks' JACK position has plenty of pass rushing options to go along with Soles, including junior Charlie Collins, Auburn transfer Jamonta Waller and redshirt freshman Trent Sellers. Arkansas was far from being the most active pass rushing unit in college football in 2025 with just 22 sacks and 65 tackles for loss.

"It's competition, but honestly, it's lifting as we climb," Soles said. "Charlie might have a great day. I might have a bad day. It's competition, but we don't really try to look at it like that because at the end of the day, we're a family.



"We're a working unit. It's not really one guy or certain guys. We're going to get it rolling."

Silverfield was encouraged by how active his defense is from a pass rushing standpoint this spring. With a rebuilt secondary, getting to the quarterback is necessary to create cohesion amongst a group with so many new players in the room.

"I thought the pass rush showed some good things," Silverfield said. "I think we saw some guys that are able, have the ability to hit the edge. I always say this, if we can get home with a three- or four-man rush, that's going to be beneficial to our secondary. It's going to allow us to cover a little better."

Former Kentucky EDGE rusher Steven Soles Jr. celebrating tearing the ball from Toledo’s Tucker Gleason hands Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks played well enough in coverage for the most part against their offensive counterparts, as quarterbacks completed 23-43 pass attempts for 264 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Once the whistles are taken off the coaches necks to give Soles an opportunity at consistently creating pressure of the edge, then the rebuilt secondary could become a reliable unit this fall. That's exactly why the Razorbacks made him a top priority in the portal.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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