Why Arkansas Razorbacks might be tough opponent for future SEC opponents
Winning 52-7 against a highly inferior opponent doesn't usually say a lot about the victor. What always seems obvious is how bad the loser was, and will likely be most of the season.
But Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks did show their fans a bit of what to expect this fall, even against better competition.
Question is, as always, is if the Hogs can compete with the best of the best — the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.
This season, fortunately we'll say, Arkansas won't line up against Georgia or Alabama. The Hogs will travel to LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas.
That would be a tough task for any team in the country — including Ohio State, which won at home Saturday against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
But the Razorbacks could strut out of all four of those enemy stadiums with a "W" if they post some numbers similar to what happened in Saturday's 52-7 beatdown of overmatched Alabama A&M.
Stats Pittman and his staff love seeing:
* Zero fumbles
* Zero interceptions
* Just three penalties for 20 yards
Yes, this was like playing against your brother who's eight years younger.
Yes, the game was in the friendly confines of Razorback Stadium.
Yes, the Hogs will face a tougher foe in every other game this season.
Still, it's turnovers and penalties — momentum-changing mistakes — that often determine the outcome.
Close Encounters in Past Years Marred by Mistakes
That was certainly the case the last couple of years for Pittman and the Razorbacks as they struggled to win close games, often due to giving the ball away.
Last season, which produced a 7-6 Arkansas record with a third consecutive bowl victory, the Razorbacks fumbled 30 times and lost 14 of them. Just as badly, the Hogs' defense failed to force opponents to cough up the pigskin as they fumbled only 11 times, losing five.
Arkansas' other encouraging stats from the season-opening victory are usually expected against bad teams but still encouraging to Pittman and his coaches.
* 5-for-5 on red-zone trips for touchdowns
* 9-of-14 third-down conversions by Arkansas
* Limiting A&M to 1-of-12 third-down conversions
Finishing drives with touchdowns is crucial to a winning season, especially in close games.
Winning Third Down Crucial for Both Offense, Defense
Converting third downs to maintain drives is crucial for two reasons, it can lead to points and helps wear down the opposing defense.
Just as importantly, stopping the other team's offense on third down gets the Hogs' defense off the field, allowing them to rest while the other guys have to strap on their helmets following a shorter rest than they wanted.
So, the Hogs played a clean game devoid of turnovers and mostly pentalties. They played an efficient game, winning third down and converting in the red zone.
Plus, the team's best skill player — senior quarterback Taylen Green — was terrific. He completed 24-of-31 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns.
Green also ran for 57 yards on nine tries (6.33 per rush), minus 16 yards officially due to two sacks.
Asked to assess Green's play following the game, Pittman said, "One, we were turnover-free. That's big. So he took care of the football. He was smart throwing and running. Once he got out, understood where first downs were, whether he needed to throw or he could run to get it."
Impressive Debut for Razorbacks' Transfer Receiver
Green connected well with transfer receiver O'Mega Blake, who totaled 121 yards on seven receptions, including a 6-yard scoring grab.
"Blake was really good," said Pittman, who was asked if the 6-foot-2, 187-pound senior transfer from Charlotte could repeat that performance.
"Ohhh, I don’t know," Pittman said. "Seven balls for 121. I don’t know if you can sustain that. I’d like him to."
Running back Mike Washington also shined, with 79 yards on just nine carries (8.8 yards per). He's got a burst — as displayed throughout preseason practice — that could make him tough for even SEC defenses to contain.
"We've got three good backs. We think Mike's No. 1 in that rotation," Pittman said. "We didn't get him in early in the second half, played Rodney (Hill) and played Braylen (Russell).
"I think if there was a ton of difference between one, two and three, we would probably want him to have more carries, but we just want him to be fresh and have success when he's in there."
If Green, Washington and Blake are as good as they looked in opener, the Hogs could have an offense that's fun to watch.
Admittedly, it's not a trio anywhere near the talent of Hall of Famers like the old Dallas Cowboys of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin from three decades ago.
But it might be a talented and productive guy at each of the skill positions who work together well enough to score consistently against SEC defenses and bring the Hogs' fans a winning season.
Pittman Perspective Still Focuses on What Went Wrong
Pittman was pleased with the win, happy with the lack of turnovers, thankful to avoid injuries.
The veteran coach has been around a long time and put the opener in perspective.
"Well, it's one game," he said. "I was more concerned about the missed assignments. That wasn't necessarily the case in the scrimmages.
"I think if we don't miss the assignments, we're going to be in pretty good shape. But, we did. In my mind right now, it's about mental errors."