Michael Irvin Simply Calls Cowboys’ 2025 Season a ‘Failure’
The Cowboys haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but with a 6-7-1 record, the team currently has a 1% chance to do so. Dak Prescott isn’t giving up yet, but it would take a miracle for Dallas to make the postseason at this point.
Former Cowboys star receiver Michael Irvin, who won three Super Bowl rings with the team, spoke on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was pretty critical of his former team. Patrick asked Irvin what grade he would give the 2025 Cowboys, and Irvin was honest.
“There is no grade to give outside of a failure grade,” Irvin responded. “... I don’t want to hear how many records you broke this year, I don’t want to hear what you did in statistics. I want to hear wins and losses, and are you in the playoffs with a chance to win a ring—and they are not. That’s a failing grade.”
The Cowboys’ playoff struggles have loomed over the franchise for three decades now. Dallas hasn’t reached past the divisional round since the 1995 season when they last won a Super Bowl title. Prescott’s been there 10 seasons now and has taken the team to six postseasons, but still has failed to see the success fans so desperately want to witness. The frustration Irvin laid out resonates with all Cowboys fans.
Irvin acknowledged that the Cowboys have built upon some of their “assets” this year, such as adding George Pickens and improving their defensive line. But, they still need the playoff success and work well together as a unit, which Irvin alludes to the team lacking.
The Cowboys will need to beat the Chargers this weekend in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.