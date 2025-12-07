Razorbacks' Silverfield makes splash hire for special teams coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield continues to structure his first staff with the addition of former Auburn special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford, according to CBS Sports.

The Tigers ranked in the top 30 in nearly all kickoff categories, returned four kicks of 30+ yards, didn't allow a single punt return of more than 20 yards, and were tied for No. 2 nationally with one allowed kick return of more than 20 yards.

Auburn's kickoff return team was one of the nation's best units, ranking No. 3 nationally at just over 23 yards per return. The Tigers' lead returner, Rayshawn Pleasant was one of the more electric returners in the country and notched the SEC's longest return of 98 yards and the only league player to score a kickoff return touchdown this season.

Auburn and punter Hudson Kaak averaged just over 42 yards per punt this season, which ranked No. 88 nationally. Out of 49 punts, Kaak placed 11 inside his opponents 20 yard line The field goal unit was able to convert on 20-of-25 attempts, ranking No. 54 nationally but were perfect by making all 35 extra point attempts.

Auburn and punter Hudson Kaak averaged just over 42 yards per punt this season, which ranked No. 88 nationally. Out of 49 punts, Kaak placed 11 inside his opponents 20 yard line The field goal unit was able to convert on 20-of-25 attempts, ranking No. 54 nationally but were perfect by making all 35 extra point attempts.

The Razorbacks struggled with consistency in each facet of the game this season when it came to procedural penalties, taking bad angles and allowing explosive plays. It was one of 11 FBS units to allow at least a single 60 yard punt and kickoff return last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk attempts a field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Freshman kicker Scott Starzyk connected on 14-of-18 field goal attempts in 2025, displaying a strong leg with two kicks of 50+ yards, including a 53-yarder in the season opener against Alabama A&M.

Senior punter Devin Bale proved himself as a weapon this season by averaging 46 yards per punt, including 13 inside his opponents 20 yard line. He spent time as the Razorbacks kickoff man, placing 37 attempts in the endzone for touchbacks.

Since Silverfield's hiring, he has brought in several key coordinators and assistants with proven track records on the field and recruiting trail.

OFFENSE

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Cramsey

Running Backs: David Johnson

Wide Receivers: Larry Smith

Offense Line:

Tight Ends:

DEFENSE

Defensive Coordinator: Ron Roberts

Defensive Line: N/a

Linebackers: Roberts

DB: N/a

Misclaneous Staff

Scott Gasper, former Memphis general manager

Nick Matthes, former Memphis senior offensive analyst

Coaching Profile

The veteran coach has served at various programs across the Southeast, beginning his career at Georgia Military College back in the late 1990's before being picked up by Appalachian State as tight end's coach in 2001.

He became a vital assistant for Georgia Southern's rise to the FBS level in 2013, working with tight ends before being elevated to special teams coordinator (2016-2017), interim coach (2017), and had the interim tag removed ahead of the 2018 season.

Lunsford oversaw the Eagles rise in the Sun Belt, going 28-21 in just over four seasons including a 10-3 mark in his first full season at the helm. He led the program to three bowl games, winning two before being fired after a 1-3 start in 2021.

