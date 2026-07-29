Why Arkansas Can't Afford To Have KJ Jackson Get Injured This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Quarterback is the most important position in football, and Arkansas has seen what can happen if you lose your signal caller.

Arkansas went 4-8 in 2017 after Austin Allen went down with a shoulder injury against South Carolina. The next year, the Razorbacks seemed poised to pick up Chad Morris' first SEC win against Ole Miss in Little Rock until Ty Storey was injured late in the game.

Multiple injuries to KJ Jefferson during the 2022 season saw Arkansas play backup QBs Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby, which resulted in losses to Missisippi State, LSU and a loss to Liberty in which a clearly banged-up Jefferson tried to play through the pain.

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the second quarter against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If Arkansas is to have success this season, Mike Irwin says it's crucial that starting QB KJ Jackson stays healthy.

"It's a concern to me if KJ Jackson gets hurt early," Irwin said, per Pig Trail Nation. "I think [AJ] Hill is a real talented player, but he hasn't played in the SEC. He hasn't played much at all. He doesn't have much game experience. I still believe Jackson will be the starter. I do also believe that if he gets hurt early on, I'm not sure AJ Hill is ready for that.

"It's a concern to me. If KJ Jackson gets hurt early, I think Hill is a really talented player, but he hasn't played in the SEC."@MikeIrwinPTN says these are the two positions where @RazorbackFB can't afford injuries. #WPS



📺⤵️https://t.co/1FwS6q1nUi pic.twitter.com/Us7qbKFsc0 — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) July 27, 2026

"I think he will be later in the year. And I think that's one of the reasons Ryan Silverfield is working both of those guys. You go back under Pittman, you go back under Bielema, Arkansas' had a history ever since Petrino left the first time of not having an adequate backup quarterback.

"You had Ryan Mallett, but you also had Tyler Wilson under Petrino. One gets hurt, the other comes in and you still win the game. You haven't had that in a long time."

While backup quarterbacks always seem to break out against Arkansas, the same can't be said for the backup QBs who wear cardinal and white.

The lone exceptions are Jackson and Jefferson, the latter of whom ended up becoming Arkansas all-time leading passer and the former of whom who is likely to be Arkansas' man under center this fall.

For what it's worth, the QB competition betwen Hill and Jackson has not officially been decided yet.

But if Jackson does get the call as many suspect he will, Hill had better be ready if his number is called to either come into a game on short notice or start against an SEC opponent.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.