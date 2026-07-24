Why Razorbacks Voted Overwhelming Underdogs Might Be What Silverfield Wants

TAMPA — Arkansas has been voted in last place in the SEC several times over the years.

Whether it was last in the six or seven team Western Division model or No. 16 overall, the Razorbacks are no strangers when it comes to be doubted. They were voted last in the West in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

History also says preseason polls aren't always clear indicators of where teams will finish either. Just ask Tennessee (2005), Alabama (2010), Auburn (2017) and Texas (2025)

Taking over a struggling program isn't going to scare a coach. In fact, each of them have an ego and in some way all hold the opinion that they're the best in the game.

That's the kind of swagger a coach like Ryan Silverfield has, and he showed that off during his main media room segment at SEC Media Days on Thursday.

He was addressed with a question on Thursday of how he'd respond to those who ranked him last among SEC coach and his team ranked last among league foes going into the 2026 season. And his answer was simply perfect.

"Keep doubting me."

From the outside looking in, those who don't cover the beat or haven't actually studied the Arkansas roster in detail, it makes sense to base everything off last season and uncertainty for this year.

Reporters are considering factors such as 80 new players on the roster, and lack of proven SEC production at several positions, which makes a team nearly impossible to project. The problem with predicting Arkansas dead last is that almost every reason to pick them there is tied to uncertainty, not necessarily for a lack of talent that they do actually have this fall.

Arkansas's roster is filled with former blue-chip recruits looking for a reset, from Chris Marshall and Courtney Crutchfield at receiver to Jamonta Waller on defense and AJ Hill at quarterback. There are also former three-star players like Joker Johnson and Khmori House who have consistently outplayed their recruiting rankings elsewhere.

Maybe the Razorbacks are being picked last because Silverfield hasn't chosen a starting quarterback between KJ Jackson and Hill. Each of them are former 4-star prospects and ranked inside the top-10 among passers in their respective classes.

It's kind of like what noted Little Rock car dealer Steve Landers used to say about his Toyota dealership on the radio: "Shop us first. Shop up last. I don't care, because we're going to give you the best deal at the end of the day."

For Silverfield, he said it best on Thursday in Tampa — If you voted based on what you know today, Arkansas probably belongs near the bottom.

But that only adds weight to the chip he currently has on his shoulder going into fall camp.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've been doubted my whole life," Silverfield said Thursday at SEC Media Days. "That's not a bad thing. I think what ends up happening is you have a head coach that has a chip on his shoulder.

"Media [members] have the right and certainly should have your opinion on things. There's a lot of unknowns on our roster. With those unknowns come uncertainty. It makes sense to pick us at a certain spot. I think a lot of people reflect on what happened last year and what's happened in recent history. That has zero correlation to the success we're going to have moving forward."

Silverfield understands that polls disappear once the football is kicked off against North Alabama.

The only ranking anyone in Fayetteville cares about now is the one that comes at the end of the regular season.

If the Razorbacks climb out of the SEC cellar, all anyone is going to be talking about is how he is the coach who finally revived a struggling program.

Those same reporters will remember that No. 16 ranking and how far the Razorbacks rose during the season with Silverfield daring them to doubt him again.

Pick him first, pick him last. He certainly doesn't care. Because he knows his Razorbacks are going to give it their all each Saturday.

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