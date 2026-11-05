Why There Might Be Reasons for Optimism Arkansas Can Knock Off Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — The college football season has been one to forget for Razorback fans. However, the Auburn matchup presents several reasons for optimism this weekend.

The reasons for optimism has been difficult to find this season for Razorback fans. Head-scratching play-calling decisions have filled the season for Arkansas fans who are desperate for anything positive to happen.

The Auburn Tigers have provided several reasons to be optimistic this week for Arkansas fans who have not shifted to concentrating on basketball season.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) reacts after a touchdown run during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Up-and-Down Rushing Attack

In past seasons, the Auburn Tigers have built powerful rushing attacks. Fans can think of Ronnie Brown or Carnell Williams, but this season has not been an impressive one for the running backs at Auburn.

The Tigers have a number of players who get a share of the carries throughout the game.

Auburn signal caller Byrum Brown not only does damage to opposing defenses with his arm he also receives his fair share of the carries. Brown has churned out 484 yards on the ground and has punched the ball in the end zone seven times.

The running back who has earned the carries this season for the Tigers has been running back Jeremiah Cobb. Cobb is dangerous when he touches the ball. Cobb is averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season.

Cobb has accounted for 355 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, he has not eclipsed the century mark on the ground yet this season. Heading into the contest against the Razorbacks, the rushing attack is a bit of a question mark for the Tigers.

Here is one detail to keep in mind when it comes to the Arkansas-Auburn series. The road team has emerged victorious over the last four meetings. Each year, the road team has come out on top in this matchup.

Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) runs for a first down as Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Martel Hight (4) goes for the tackle during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Have You Done For 'Em Lately?

Another reason for optimism is that the Auburn defense has struggled lately. The Ole Miss Rebels were able to stay on the field and convert several third and fourth downs that helped extend the drives. Auburn allowed 28 unanswered points against the potent Ole Miss passing attack.

However, the Arkansas offense has been anything but consistent this season. The Razorbacks’ offense has struggled in the red zone and will have to put up some points to come out with a win in Auburn this weekend. Something has to give for both teams to be successful.

One final reason for Arkansas fans to be a bit optimistic is the fact that Ryan Silverfield is undefeated against Alex Golesh, holding a 3-0 head-to-head record against him during their days at Memphis and USF respectively.

One thing is for sure, one group of fans will not be happy after when the final whistle blows.

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