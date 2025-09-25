Will injured Razorback be ready for season debut against Notre Dame?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will close the month of September trying not to fall below .500 for the second time in three seasons.
Sixth-year coach Sam Pittman revealed true freshman Antonio Jordan is healthy after following a high ankle sprain that's had him out of action since training camp.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound native of Warren became a highlight reel throughout the early portions of practice, but began to slow down as he hit the proverbial freshman wall.
Whether Jordan plays or not is certainly up to how quickly he has responded to coaching this week and if he has his head in the right place. Pittman wants to get him in a game this season to see if he the talented freshman can contribute and is not concerned about preserving his redshirt.
"Well, the redshirt rule thing is really a non-factor right now," Pittman said during his weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. "He’s got to get mentally ready enough to play in a game. That part of it is really a non-factor.
"He’s doing better. It’s hard, especially as a freshman, to be able to miss that much time and come back mentally like you were when you left. He got a lot better this week. He seemed a lot more fluid. His ankle is about 100% now."
Jordan became one of the early stars during camp, but had unnecessary expectations placed on him based off being a product of Bradley County. The town of Warren produces wide receivers like its famous pink tomatoes and pine trees.
Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Treylon Burks have all enjoyed successful college careers at Arkansas and went on to play in the NFL.
For Jordan, he has plenty of upside due to his height which can make him a mismatch on the perimeter, slot or anywhere he lines up.
Pittman refers to Jordan being a focal point in the future of the Razorbacks program and expects him to push for playing time by Tennessee at the latest.
"We anticipate him being a good part of our program, whether it be this week or after the bye week, I don’t know," Pittman said. "But, he’s going to play for us. He’s a good player and a wonderful guy. So we’ll kind of work him in as we see fit, but he’s more ready this week than he was last."
Although Hooten's Overall Player of the Year didn't arrive to campus until the summer, coaches couldn't wait to get the Warren standout on campus due to his potential.
"I’ll tell you this, when wide receivers coach Ronnie [Fouch] went and watched him, he thought he was the Taj Mahal baby," coach Sam Pittman said April 15. "Watching him on tape, a big physical guy. Love the kid, just a great kid and well, well coached.
“Bo Hembree is one of the best coaches in the state of Arkansas and has that respect. If anybody can do it, it would be that combination of coach, player, person, family. We’re going to find out, I promise you."
As a recruit, Jordan committed to Arkansas ahead of his senior year and never waivered from his commitment despite offers from Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
He signed with the Razorbacks as a 3-star prospect ranked as the No. 786 player nationally, No. 114 among receivers and the No. 6 athlete in Arkansas, according to 247sports.
Like Burks before him, the freshman decided not to attend camps for exposure from ratings services.
While the nation isn't aware of how special of a talent Pittman believes he has in Jordan, then Notre Dame could be in for a lesson in defending a large target downfield if he is fully healthy and ready to play.