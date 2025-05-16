Williams believes Hogs' have special talent in young linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another fresh face teams across the SEC will need to know come August is Tavion Wallace as he begins his college career at Arkansas.
The 6-foot-1, 228 pound linebacker was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC.
During his high school career, his evaluation score skyrocketed to become the No. 26 prospect nationally. He continued to rise until committing to the Razorbacks when he dropped nearly 150 spots, according to 247sports rankings.
Florida State and assistant coach Randy Shannon made a strong effort to flip Wallace's commitment to a school just three hours from home.
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams held back no reservations about his prized recruit's pledge even with other program's attempts to pry him away.
"I think [National Signing Day]," Williams said about the nail biting finish to Wallace's recruitment. "When you do that, a kid will say he come, and I don't know if he told another coach that. So I'm watching just to make sure, and he said he's a Razorback, so I'm happy about that."
Wallace proved to be one of the best two-way players in the state of Georgia, excelling at the 2A level for Appling County High School.
He recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble, one pass breakup and a blocked extra point on defense.
On offense, he registered 56 carries for 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns while lined up at running back proving himself to be physical, versatile and an all-around athlete.
"Oh yeah, Tavion [Wallace], he's athletic," senior linebacker Xavian Sorey said of Wallace during spring practice. He's big, and I think when he got here, he said he was like 220 and it's only been a couple weeks, and he's already like 230-235. So, he's been taking it serious in the weight room and training and stuff like that."
During a time where players want to demand immediate playing time or else once they enroll early, Wallace has put in the work to get better and become knowledgeable of what Williams is asking of his linebackers.
"He's willing to grow and learn, ask a lot of questions," Sorey said. "Even with the older guys on the defense, he'll come up to us ask us questions and stuff.
So, he's not just asking coaches questions. He's trying to learn from other players as well. That's one of the big things I’ve taken away from him."
One key to Arkansas' linebacker room is how deep and talented it is compared to previous years which allows Wallace to develop without the pressure of feeling the need to contribute immediately.
"Tavion, he's just learning his way as a freshman," senior linebacker Stephen Dix said this spring. "We've all been there. But I think really us not needing it at linebacker just shows the strength within that room, guys that are developing, getting better and are going to be prepared to play on Saturday when we need them to be."
Work ethic goes a long way, especially for players like junior defensive back Larry Worth. He transferred to Arkansas after two seasons at Jacksonville State, the only FBS program that offered him a scholarship out of high school.
Worth was one of Arkansas' leading tacklers last season after coming from virtually nowhere when his team needed him most last season. Like Worth, Wallace has a similar work effort and believes his mentality can help earn trust of coaches.
"One of them, I would say, off the first thing I've seen was Tavion Wallace, the linebacker they brought in," Worth said. "The edge that he brings, he works like he's a walk-on. So, if that's after practice, before practice, he just always has that edge and that drive to keep going. And I'm expecting very big things for that guy."
That edge he brings has helped him climb the depth chart rather quickly during spring practice that can lead to a rotational role in his first year on campus.
"Tavion is running with the two's," Williams said. "Glad we got him. He’s doing some really good stuff for us. It’s always good to watch the high school guys go through spring ball because once the summer starts it’s almost like they’ve been here a year because of spring ball."
"It’s good to see [freshmen] out there learning the system and seeing them move around. [Wallace] looks like an SEC linebacker. He’s got the size and the length that you’re looking for and he’s a very smart kid, great kid, off the field as well."