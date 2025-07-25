Yurachek, Calipari respond to Trump's order on college athletics
Trump’s College Sports Order Sets New Rules for Athletes, Raises Questions Nationwide
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could reshape the landscape of college athletics, establishing new federal standards for student-athletes’ compensation, eligibility and amateur status.
The “Saving College Sports” order directs federal agencies to clarify that student-athletes are not employees and bans so-called “pay-for-play” name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.
The order also mandates scholarship protections for Olympic and women’s sports and calls on the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to address legal challenges threatening college athletics.
“It is the policy of my Administration that all college sports should be preserved and, where possible, expanded,” the order says.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the order could have a positive impact on student-athletes.
“Our Razorback student-athletes across all 19 sports, past and present, have benefited from a life-changing academic and athletic experience,” Yurachek said Thursday. “This executive order can have a positive impact on the future of college athletics.”
NCAA President Charlie Baker said the association supports federal action to protect college sports and student-athletes.
“The NCAA is making positive changes for student-athletes and confronting many challenges facing college sports by mandating health and wellness benefits and guaranteeing scholarships,” Baker said in a statement. “There are some threats to college sports that federal legislation can effectively address and the Association is advocating with student-athletes and their schools for a bipartisan solution with Congress and the Administration.”
Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari called the order “an important step forward.” “This will create opportunity for meaningful dialogue and movement toward a clearer picture of college athletics for everyone,” Calipari wrote on social media.
The executive order comes amid growing national debate over NIL compensation and lawsuits challenging the NCAA’s amateurism model.
Over the past several years, state legislatures and courts have loosened restrictions on athlete compensation, leading to what some officials call an arms race in recruiting.
Under Trump’s order, third-party “pay-for-play” deals in which boosters or other outside parties directly pay athletes for their performance or as a recruitment inducement are banned.
The order threatens to withhold federal funding from institutions that violate the rule.
The White House said the order aims to protect the viability of non-revenue college sports.
Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban praised the order on an appearance on Fox and Friends, calling it “a huge step in the right direction for student-athletes and the future of college sports.”
Some legal analysts say the order’s impact may depend on future court challenges and congressional action.
“Executive orders are neither laws nor can they override existing statutes,” Sports Business Journal reported. The order’s direction to clarify the status of student-athletes as non-employees could shape ongoing litigation over athletes’ rights and benefits.
Athletic directors nationwide are recalibrating their approach. Many are concerned about the order’s enforcement and the continued viability of scholarships for non-revenue sports.
“Waves of recent litigation against collegiate athletics governing rules have eliminated limits on athlete compensation, pay-for-play recruiting, and booster involvement in ways that threaten the traditional model,” Yahoo Sports reported.
The NCAA, Congress and the White House are expected to continue discussions in the coming months.
Yurachek said the order is “just the beginning of a longer conversation.”
Then, of course, the courts will get involved.