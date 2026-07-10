Yurachek Lauds UA For Being One of First To Jersey Patch, Logo Table

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas may have jumped into the NIL game later than most in regard to paying players, but seems to be trying to at least partially make up for it.

Hunter Yurachek's comments in 2025 about how Arkansas isn't set up to contend for national championships in football irked a lot of fans, and understandably so.

In an era of college athletics where money trumps all and integrity is no longer in the vernacular, there are few advantages to playing the good guy and not taking every avenue possible to advance the financial position of Arkansas' athletic department.

To Yurachek's credit, he has taken steps to do that recently. The biggest move in that regard is the UofA's new stadium naming rights deal with CommunityAmerica Credit Union, which will provide Arkansas' football program with $70 million over 13 years.

“We’re at the forefront” 🐗



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"We were one of the first to get field and court logos here at Razorback Stadium and at Bud Walton [Arena]," Yurachek told Hogs Plus. "You'll see those in some other venues this year. We were one of the first to go down the jersey patch route. We're one of a few now that has a significant naming rights partner on our football stadium."

Arkansas was one of the first teams to jump on the jersey patch craze in collegiate athletics after it had taken hold in both the MLB and NBA. UNLV and LSU both announced jersey sponsor patches in 2025, while Arkansas did so in March.

Yurachek's comments also make it sound like logos could soon be adorned on the playing surfaces of Baum-Walker Stadium Bogle Park and other facilities at the UofA.

"We've got to continue to evaluate and explore every potential revenue option that we have as a department," Yurachek said. "The fact remains that we are still a self-sustaining athletic program. We get some indirect support from the university, but we don't get a direct dollar from the university.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek at the game with the Tennessee Volunteers. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

"We don't get any money from the state. We don't have a student fee, and we are competing at the highest level in the state of Arkansas without those means of support."

Finding new revenue streams will be imperative in regard to the Arkansas football program, which will need large sums of cash in order to keep up in the wild west that SEC football recruiting, especially that in the transfer portal, has become.

Arkansas was ranked by CNBC as the 24th most valuable college athletic program in the country in 2025 and cited as one of 16 college athletic departments in the country that are self-sustaining in January.

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