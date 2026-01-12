Dylan Raiola Commits to Oregon as Ducks Find Dante Moore Replacement
Oregon has found its next quarterback.
Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, according to a Monday morning report by Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett of On3sports.
Raiola made the decision to enter the transfer portal in mid-December, but speculation about his future had been fairly quiet. He missed Nebraska’s final four games of the season after suffering a broken leg in a 21-17 loss to USC on November 1.
Raiola was ranked as the 14th-best player in the transfer portal and the fifth-best quarterback, according to 247Sports. He was a five-star recruit out of Buford, Ga., in 2024, and the subject of a fierce recruiting battle between several schools. He eventually chose Nebraska after decommitting from Georgia. His dad, Dominic, was an All-American center for the Cornhuskers in 2000.
As a freshman in 2024, Raiola played 13 games and completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Much was expected of him as a sophomore in 2025, and he certainly improved. In nine games this past season, Raiola completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards, with18 touchdowns and six interceptions. His quarterback rating jumped to 158.6 as a sophomore versus 129.9 as a freshman.
At 6’3” and 230 pounds with a big arm, Raiola has the talent to be an excellent quarterback. He will either back up or take over for Oregon’s incumbent starter Dante Moore. Moore could be off to the NFL, in which case Raiola would back him up in 2026, with an eye toward taking over as the team’s starter in 2027.
Oregon went 13-2 in 2025, with its only two losses coming against Indiana. The Ducks reached the College Football Playoff and waxed James Madison 51-34 in the opening round, before shutting out Texas Tech 23-0 in the quarterfinal. But at the Peach Bowl in the semifinal, Lanning’s team was hammered by the Hoosiers 56-22, and Moore struggled throughout the contest.
Despite his rough showing against Indiana, Moore had an excellent season overall. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards, with 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 163.7. His QBR of 78.6 ranked 14th in the country.
If Raiola eventually starts at Oregon, he’ll be the fourth consecutive Ducks starting quarterback to have been a transfer. In 2021, Anthony Brown was the team’s starter after transferring in from Boston College. Bo Nix started in 2022 and ‘23 after transferring from Auburn, and Dillon Gabriel was under center in ‘24 after playing for both UCF and Oklahoma. Moore transferred to Oregon from UCLA after the 2023 season and sat behind Gabriel in ’24 before starting this season.
Raiola has the talent to be an excellent quarterback. He’s now joining one of the nation’s best programs.