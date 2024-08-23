Freshman Linebacker Expected to Play Role for Hogs Defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks never stopped pursuing talent during the 2024 recruiting cycle which also helped the staff turn heads in December.
4-star linebacker Bradley Shaw committed to Arkansas on Christmas morning over Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Washington and USC among 27 offers. At the time of his pledge, he was ranked as the No. 101 prospect in the country and No. 8 linebacker in his class for 2024.
Then, Shaw's recruiting stock was unceremoniously dropped by nearly 100 spots before landing at No. 192 by the February signing period. Quite a few notable out-of-state prospects the Razorbacks signed over the years saw their ranking fall once committing to the Razorbacks that it's started to not be a coincidence anymore. However, that's a different topic for another story.
The fact is Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams is very high on his young pup at linebacker. He's so confident in Shaw that he expects him to play a role for the Razorbacks this season.
"He's a special talent. He can play," Williams said. "His football IQ is just out of this roof. You could tell that his high school, they've done a great job with him. Like I said, he doesn't say a word, but when he's on that football field, he's a different type of person.
"He could play all different positions. For him to be a freshman and us move him to different positions so he could play both the Money and the Mack and different things like that, he has a bright future. He's gonna be a guy that will play."
After losing three of its top producing linebackers in Chris Paul (Ole Miss), Jordan Crook (Arizona State) and Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin), it forced Williams to search the transfer portal far and wide for potential starters.
Insert former Power Four starter Stephen Dix, one-time 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey and a versatile Larry Worth to compliment sophomore Brad Spence has shored up some deficiencies created by portal season. Where Shaw fits into the group is sort of an unknown with Arkansas' opener against UAPB only six days out.
Williams states how impressed he is with Shaw's football IQ, quiet demeanor, maturity and work ethic going into his first season.
"You won't even know he's in the room," Williams said. "Doesn't say much, very mature, very smart. His high school he came from Hoover, Alabama. They've done a great job just coaching him up. He gets it. He has really good football IQ. It comes easy. So, we're dual training him as well. He's a kid that has a bright future and is doing some really good stuff."
