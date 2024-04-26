Reminder: Hogs to Start Early, May Have Change to Sunday Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Much like everything falling from the sky this weekend, the Razorback baseball schedule is going to be fluid.
Fans already know they will be chasing the Hogs around Friday evening. Initially the game had been rescheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but the latest reports show it beginning at 6:15 p.m. Because the SEC Network can't change its programming on the fly, the game will start on streaming at either ESPN+ or SEC Network+ for the first hour.
Then, at 7 p.m., those who can't watch via streaming will be able to drop in a few innings to catch the rest of the game on SEC Network.
On Thursday, head coach Dave Van Horn indicated if weather reports showed the required 80% or higher chances of the game getting rained out, there would be an option to play a double-header Saturday. That appears to be the case as Sunday's game has been bumped into a window of acceptable weather Saturday beginning at noon.
The games will be the full nine innings with a 45-minute break between. The noon game will take place on ESPN 2. The following game will move over to ESPN+.
This creates a bit of chaos for those who have tickets. Sunday tickets are no longer valid as those with Saturday tickets will have their seats for both games of the double-header.
The university issued a release explaining the various ticket exchange situations as part of the various special seating and promotional events originally scheduled for Sunday.
The Brew Pig Sooie beer festival that was scheduled for Sunday, April 28, will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 11, prior to Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State.- Arkansas Communications
Fans with Brew Pig Sooie/Sunday Hog Pen tickets will automatically have their tickets swapped for the Saturday game against Mississippi State on May 11. Fans with this ticket type can expect to receive more information early next week. No action from fans with Brew Pig Sooie tickets is needed at this time.
Fans with Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing tickets for Sunday’s game against Florida can exchange their tickets for any of the following games: Wednesday, May 1 vs. Missouri State; Sunday, May 12 vs. Mississippi State.
Fans with Foul Pole Patio tickets for Sunday’s game against Florida can exchange their tickets for Hog Pen tickets for any of the following games: Tuesday, April 30 vs. Missouri State; Wednesday, May 1 vs. Missouri State; Sunday, May 12 vs. Mississippi State.
Any fans that need to exchange their tickets can contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.
