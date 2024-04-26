Reminder: Hogs to Start Early, May Have Change to Sunday Game

🚨 NO HOGBALL SUNDAY 🚨



Due to Sunday's weather, Arkansas and Florida will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27, beginning at noon.



Saturday’s doubleheader will consist of two nine-inning games with a 45-minute break between the games.



More info: https://t.co/OJxAfh669t pic.twitter.com/awDETMKtlM