Razorbacks Gain Commitment From Former In-State Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks have landed another transfer linebacker in former Utah State standout Anthony Switzer, per his X account. After spending his first two seasons of his career at Arkansas State, the Marion native transferred to the Aggies when former Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson took the job out west.
Switzer is capable of playing linebacker, but has also played a hybrid safety role throughout his college career. After redshirting during the 2022 season due to an injury, he returned with a career-high 85 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks, one interception, four pass break-ups, five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
As a recruit, Switzer did not have a rating from any recruiting services during the 2019 cycle. This will be his sixth year of college eligibility. As a transfer, this will be his final year as a student-athlete.
The Razorbacks have hosted three other transfer linebackers this offseason with former Jacksonville State standout Larry Worth committing Saturday. Charlotte's Nakhai Hill-Green and Louisville's Jaylin Alderman have recently visited, but remain uncommitted at this time.
Following a disappointing 2023 season, Arkansas lost its three most productive linebackers in Chris Paul (Ole Miss), Jordan Crook (Arizona State) and Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin). The trio combined for 25% of the Razorbacks tackling production last year.
ARKANSAS LINEBACKER SCHOLARSHIP COUNT
Anthony Switzer, Super Senior
Larry Worth, Senior
Xavian Sorey, Redshirt Junior
Kaden Henley, Redshirt Sophomore
Alex Sanford, Sophomore
Brad Spence, Sophomore
Carson Dean, Redshirt Freshman
JuJu Pope, Freshman
Bradley Shaw, Freshman
Justin Logan, Freshman
Wyatt Simmons, Freshman
