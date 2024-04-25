Razorback Fans Need to Be Ready to Dodge Raindrops All Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback fans may be dancing the rain at Baum-Walker Stadium this week during a series against the Auburn Tigers. That's assuming the games are played. Inclement weather for all three days of the series will require everyone to be flexible.
Hogs coach Dave Van Horn is as good as anyone with his weather information, and even he sounded fairly unsure Thursday morning. That's unusual because he has a pretty good read, but this weekend's weather outlook is all over the place.
"Tomorrow on Friday as of now we have a window to play — 7 to 10 or 5 to 10 or where it’s not quite such a big percentage," Van Horn said. "That could obviously change tomorrow and then closer to game time. If the percentages go up and storms are going to roll in we won’t start that game. We’re planning on playing tomorrow at 7."
It might end up forcing a doubleheader on Saturday. The game timelines depend on the forecasts, reliable as those can be. However, officials have to make an announcement at some point. SEC also has rules scheduling games in advance.
"Sunday does not look good at all," Van Horn said. "It looks like it’s anywhere from 80 to 90% all day. It looks like there’s a window on Saturday most of the day where we could probably play two. So basically looking to try to play tomorrow and then we will try to figure this out today if we’re going to move the Sunday game to Saturday. I know there’s a lot of fans coming."
They clearly want to play all three and may have to play two on Saturday, which isn't ideal, but Van Horn doesn't want to miss playing more games than absolutely necessary. With Friday night's game on the SEC Network and Saturday on ESPN2, the broadcast networks want to squeeze them in if at all possible, preferably the the scheduled times, 7 p.m. and noon. Sunday's game, which is on SEC+ is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Everything now, though, appears to be up in the air, although bringing bad weather gear is not a bad idea. Just remember, umbrellas are not allowed in Baum-Walker Stadium.
