Razorbacks In Driver’s Seat For Top Transfer Target
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal has been a busy place for student-athletes and coaches, respectively. It’s a place that new Arkansas coach John Calipari has been silently aggressive.
To this point, the Razorbacks have brought in one transfer in former Kentucky big man Zvonimir Ivisic. There’s one surprise transfer that’s crept into the conversation who Arkansas will likely poach from the likes of the Wildcats and Houston, Johnell Davis.
247sports national college basketball analyst Travis Branham strongly believes Arkansas will land the No. 1 overall transfer for next season.
“Quickly trending in the direction of Arkansas pulling away as the ultimate victor,” Branham said. “As of today, they are gaining all sorts of momentum heading into the weekend. Ultimately, that’s where I’m predicting he will land.”
Arkansas has been a great spot for transfers looking to make it to the NBA. Previous players like Justin Smith, Stanley Umude, Ricky Council IV and JD Notae have carved out roles at the professional level thanks to former coach Eric Musselman.
Calipari has also dabbled in the transfer portal a bit over the years at Kentucky. Success stories include Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves over the past two seasons. Reeves was a tremendous three-point shooter capable of getting hot and scoring in bunches.
His best overall haul during the transfer portal has to be the 2021 season. Impact players such as point guard Sahvir Wheeler and center Oscar Tschibwe were a deadly combo. Plus, Jacob Toppin wound up being a quality piece after a three year run with the Wildcats. His best came during the 2022-2023 team when he doubled his productivity to 12 points and seven rebounds per game.
If Davis has one more year of development left, Calipari is the one to wring out every ounce of talent he has for the good of Arkansas as a team. His college career has been one of the best glow ups which included jolting a mid-major.
Davis was a catalyst for the meteoric rise of Florida Atlantic’s basketball program over the past two seasons. Back-to-back tournament appearances by the Owls along with a Final Four in 2023 will put all eyes on any program.
The 2024 American Athletic Conference player of the year averaged over 18 points, six rebounds and threes assists per game for the Owls this season. He shot a career high 41% beyond the arc and helped lead FAU to victories over Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Charleston and Arizona during the regular season.
The 6-foot-4 guard connected on 52% of his shot attempts at the rim which was nearly half his field goal attempts on the season. He invites physicality in the paint while also keeping his body balanced upright to finish.
Whether he is driving up court or running without the ball in his hands Davis is comfortable shooting either way. The 22-year-old finished in the top three percent of college basketball last season at catch-and-shoot situations with a 69% adjusted field goal rating.
This offseason is shaping up to be another memorable one for fans. Calipari has history of taking programs on international tours to gain chemistry and figure out exactly what he has. Days are winding down to the NBA Draft decision deadline. Arkansas may have to wait three more days but it may just work out better than expected, especially signing a transfer the caliber of Davis.
A commitment of such magnitude would put all eyes around college basketball on Fayetteville once again.
HOGS FEED:
